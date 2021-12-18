Gubitosi leaves Telecom. Labriola towards the guide. Now the game with Kkr

River meeting for Tim’s board of directors which met yesterday in Rome but the main news is the resignation from the board of ex-CEO Luigi Gubitosi. This move led to a rise in the stock on the stock market (+ 0.16% to € 0.44 per share) on the prospect of an unblocking of the negotiation with Kkr. Gubitosi, leaving the board, makes room for Pietro Labriola, already appointed general manager, who will be co-opted into the board and finally appointed CEO.

Gubitosi, who no longer had the confidence of the first shareholder Vivendi (23.8%), reached an agreement with the company that respects the provisions of the contract, including the indemnities from the general manager, but without “maxi” good exits. Its liquidation, although not as big as that of its predecessors, is still 6.9 million and will be paid by January 3.

As for the Kkr – which has proposed a takeover bid on Tim 100% worth about 33 billion euros (11 the estimated value for the company to which the debt is added) – the fund does not intend to carry out transactions that could be perceived as hostile neither towards society nor towards the government, as emerged in recent days. Kkr had also written that there is no deadline in the proposal made but if the board rejected it the last word would be up to the market.

Yesterday nothing was decided about the due diligence requested by the US fund also because there are still no indications from Tim’s advisors, recently appointed. But the takeover bid and governance are not the only challenges for Tim. The board must also face the game of accounts and strategies after the recent profit warning and in view of the new plan that will be presented in February.

The tlc group has updated the 2021 forecasts downwards for the third time in recent months. A review that analysts have judged “extremely aggressive on the fourth quarter numbers for the domestic business”. The problems are the pressure of competition on fixed and mobile tariffs and the agreement with Dazn on football which has not produced the desired results and which Tim wants to renegotiate. To examine the new plan, a committee was set up with the chairman Salvatore Rossi and four independent directors: Paola Sapienza, Paolo Boccardelli, Marella Moretti and Ilaria Romagnoli.

Pending the decisions of the board, the first comments from politics arrive. “Now we ask the government to be vigilant to avoid sales, stews, closures and layoffs, defending data, networks and national security,” says Matteo Salvini, leader of the League.

Meanwhile, Kkr shopping in European telecommunications does not stop in Italy, a sign that the sector is interesting. The US private equity giant wants to acquire a stake, less than 50%, of the Spanish operator Red Electrica (Ree) which has a network of 52 thousand kilometers of fiber optic cables. Kkr has already acquired Masmovil in Spain and, in addition to Tim, it also had Dutch operator Kpn in its sights.