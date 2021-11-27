Gubitosi steps aside, delegating to Rossi and Labriola dg

A committee to examine the offer of Kkr For the examination of Kkr’s proposal, an ad hoc Committee was created in which, in addition to Rossi himself, Paola Sapienza, who – appointed Lead Independent Director – will in a certain sense be the guarantor of the market. Together with three other directors Paolo Boccardelli, Marella Moretti and Ilaria Romagnoli, they will start “promptly” and with the support of the advisors the preliminary activities to then allow the Board of Directors to evaluate the proposal of the US fund.

The data room could open as early as next week and the 4 weeks requested by Kkr will be, according to expectations, a sort of ‘roadshow’ between institutions rather than a classic due diligence. According to the rumors circulated, the Kkr project would provide for the separation of the network to offer it ‘on a term basis’ to Cdp after a few years, once the process is completed. And it is indicative to remember that it was Pietro Labriola in 2013, when the CEO it was Franco Bernabè who prepared a study for the separation of the network.

The accounts and trade unions nodes On the board of the Board there was also the crux of the accounts with the findings brought by the board of statutory auditors and the risk committee that would have found a deviation of a few hundred million euros in terms of revenues, largely linked to the disappointing results of the partnership with Dazn but no news has emerged on this. Meanwhile, the unions remain on a war footing and for Monday confirm the joint mobilization in defense of Tim’s workers, with a garrison at the Mise and in front of the prefectures of all Italy. The company will meet them on December 1st.