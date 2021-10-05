Gucci, Emma Watson also on the sustainability board

Emma Watson is a supporter of the Good On You app, which allows both consumer customers to check the sustainability assessment of a clothing brand and to express their own opinion on the sustainability of the brand.

After all, the elevated number of suppliers and production ad high energy intensity led the industry of fashion to consume more energy than that consumed by the aviation and naval industries combined, according to the UN. The fashion industry is also responsible for the production of large quantities of waste and polluted waterways.

Luxury companies, however, have recently tried to enter the sustainability among the values ​​to be pursued, imposing new programs and objectives.

Kering, for example, it is aiming for sustainability by trying to reduce its environmental impact: fewer collections produced and use of renewable energy (overall for 67% of its activities in the world).

Very satisfied with the entry of Emma Watson, therefore, the President and managing director of Kering, François-Henri Pinault who affirmed that the collective intelligence that derives from the diversity of points of view and the richness brought by different experiences are crucial.

The entrance of Emma Watson now it will shift the attention of Gucci and Kering even more towards the theme of sustainability in fashion.

The actress, moreover, has always shown that she is aiming for concrete results by using her celebrity to change the world. In 2014, Emma Watson was also appointed United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for women and launched the initiative HeForShe for the promotion of gender equality.