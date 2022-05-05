Gucci enters the world of cryptocurrencies: accept payments in bitcoin

More and more brands are entering the blockchain-based payment ecosystem and the crypto ecosystem.

The latest news is the landing of one of the most relevant luxury brands in the world: Gucci.

Indeed, the company said this Thursday, May 5, that customers of the stores in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas, all in the United States, they will be able to pay with digital assets from the last week of this month.

It is obviously one more step for the luxury industry towards the universe of digital assets.

The fashion brand of Italian origin confirmed that the payment option will be available in all points of sale in the United States when the summer ends in the Northern Hemisphere.

Gucci, whose company is owned by Kering SA, He said that he will accept 10 cryptocurrencies, for now. Among them, bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, dogecoin and shiba inu.

Gucci accepts bitcoin

Gucci’s decision is in line with that of designer Philipp Plein, whose online outlets began accepting cryptocurrency payments in mid-2021.

Plein said in an interview last month that the goal is to get sales in digital assets to grow “significantly” by 2022.

He also assured that thanks to accepting bitcoin and other digital tokens, his company had added “many consumers” among the crypto community.

Gucci’s strategy with cryptocurrencies

François-Henri Pinault, director of Kering, had anticipated at the beginning of 2022 that Gucci and other fashion brands, such as Balenciaga, were working with teams specialized in crypto finance to disembark in this payment system.

They are also in the process of looking for business opportunities in the metaverse and web3, the version of the internet built around blockchain, crypto assets and NFTs.

What Gucci does is not minor for Kering, since between January and March the luxury brand generated 50% of the firm’s turnover.

Pinault said, regarding the new developments, that they are “at a very early stage” and that their brand’s goal with bitcoin is to “test and learn” rather than “wait and see.”

He also warned that payments with cryptocurrencies have “very strong” legal and tax implications that are being analyzed by his experts.

