Gucci joins celebrities in its new campaign

Gucci officially launched this Monday its new campaign to celebrate its Love Parade spring-summer 2022 collection, from creative director Alessandro Michele. The big surprise? The presence of several Hollywood stars.

Filmed in Los Angeles, the campaign stars various brand ambassadors including Jared Leto, Beanie Feldstein, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Lee Jungjae (The Squid Game star), Chinese actor Deng Lun and model Liu Wen, while everyone enjoys a night of partying, dancing and debauchery in the streets of Los Angeles.

The campaign is the extension of the catwalk that took place on November 3, when the Love Parade collection debuted in a massive presentation on Hollywood Boulevard, with more than 100 models leaving the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Leto took part in that show, as did actors Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Macaulay Culkin and Kodi Smit-McPhee, various musicians, Black Lives Matter activist Janaya Khan, and filmmaker and writer Miranda July.

On that occasion, Cyrus was in the star-studded crowd, alongside Billie Eilish, James Corden, Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross, Diane Keaton, Anjelica Houston, Lizzo, Serena Williams, Sienna Miller, Selma Blair and Natasha Lyonne.

The colors and textures of this collection were captured by the photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, under the creative direction of Michele and the art direction of Christopher Simmonds.

In the images, sportswear with the GG logo collides with cowboy hats and jackets and shirts inspired by tropical memories. Cyrus, for example, models thigh-high patterned black stockings with a matching bra, a furry white jacket, and sunny stiletto sandals.

Rodolfo G. Zubieta I Reform Agency

