Gucci joins Jared Leto and Snoop Dogg in new campaign

Gucci officially launched a new campaign on Monday to celebrate its spring-summer 2022 “Love Parade” collection, from creative director Alessandro Michele. The big surprise? The presence of several Hollywood stars.

Filmed in Los Angeles, the campaign stars various brand ambassadors including Jared Leto, Beanie Feldstein, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game star), the actor Chinese Deng Lun and model Liu Wen, while everyone enjoys a night of partying, dancing and debauchery in the streets of Los Angeles.

The campaign is the extension of the runway run on November 3, when the “Love Parade” collection debuted in a massive run on Hollywood Boulevard, with more than 100 models exiting the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Leto took part in that show, as did actors Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Macaulay Culkin and Kodi Smit-McPhee, various musicians, Black Lives Matter activist Janaya Khan, and filmmaker and writer Miranda July.

On that occasion, Cyrus was in the star-studded crowd, alongside Billie Eilish, James Corden, Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross, Diane Keaton, Anjelica Houston, Lizzo, Serena Williams, Sienna Miller, Selma Blair and Natasha Lyonne.

The colors and textures of this collection were captured by the photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, under the creative direction of Michele and the art direction of Christopher Simmonds.

In the images, sportswear with the GG logo collides with cowboy hats and jackets and shirts inspired by tropical memories. Cyrus, for example, models thigh-high patterned black stockings with a matching bra, a furry white jacket, and sunny stiletto sandals.