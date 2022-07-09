Gucci joins the circular fashion and this is his plan to do it

The partnership will see Gucci initially focus on expanding its efforts in two key areas: circular design and regenerative agriculture. ‘Until recently, circularity focused more on [cómo se desecha] a product at the end of its useful life’, says Antonella Centra, Executive Vice President of General Counsel, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. ‘Now the focus has completely changed to [abarcar] the way you start to create a product, starting from sourcing and for us, for example, even earlier, [desde] of the regenerative agriculture’.

Gucci’s approach to circularity is best exemplified in their Off The Grid collection, which was first released in 2020 and is made from 100% recycled, biological and organic materials.

These include Econyl, recycled nylon made from discarded fishing nets and other waste materials, and Demetra, a new animal cruelty-free leather made mainly from pulp sustainably sourced wood and bio-based polyurethane (like many other vegan leathers currently on the market, the material still contains some synthetics, but the brand is working to eliminate these).

Attention to detail is key, let’s remember that the ironworks are still made of metal, as well as the zippers. That’s why the labels and laces are recycled, while the recycled leather scraps are also used within the collection.

This circular approach to materials it is also being taken beyond the Off The Grid collection. The brand is financing a program of regenerative wool in Patagonia as part of its positive strategy with the environment, launched in 2021, as well as a program of regenerative cotton in Uruguay.

This ensures that these fibers are sourced in a way that actually benefits the environment, rather than simply extracting resources from the planet (as is the case with linear model that has been used historically). ‘[La agricultura regenerativa] it is the beginning of circularity’, explains Centra. ‘Basically the precondition is created for a material to come from a regenerative source; [y se está buscando] a positive impact on the earth, on biodiversity. So we are also increasing the capacity of capture emissions [de carbono]’.