Gucci Love Parade, Alessandro Michele surpasses himself: the fashion show-event in Hollywood is the fairy tale that becomes reality – PHOTO

“This is Hollywood, the land of dreams. Some come true, others don’t, but you keep dreaming ”. How many times will this phrase have sounded to you, while – never pay – you watched yet another replica of Pretty Woman. Here, I heard the voiceover in my mind that recited these words while I watched the models of the Gucci Love Parade advance with a sure-footed long step. Hollywood Boulevard, the “walk of fame”, the street of stars and dreams par excellence. It must have been the suggestion of 4 in the morning (Italian time of the parade), the dream moment par excellence in which the night is no longer night and the day is still all to become; or will it rather be that in those models I reviewed the Vivienne by Julia Roberts, the emblem of the modern fairy tale par excellence, the dream par excellence, all the more unrealistic as it is bewitching, that the film industry has pushed us to pursue. Just as the 1990 film immediately made a splash in our hearts for his fascinating and evocative imagery, the same was for the Gucci Love Parade by Alessandro Michele. For days, more precisely from the dawn of November 3 (always Italian time), nothing else has been talked about and if I myself am here to write about it now it is certainly not because of my delay but rather because I needed to assimilate and metabolize the real significant scope of this colossal collection. Since I saw the show, the images of the looks, the atmosphere, the sidewalk, the lights at times dazzling and at times suffused, of the well-known faces present crowded my mind, indelibly imprinted in the eyes. Michele’s latest work will be remembered above all for this density of content, as well as for the glamor that accompanied it.

Because with this fashion show Alessandro Michele not only paid homage to the 100th anniversary of the Florentine fashion house but above all opened a breach in the shell in which it had opened, exposing a part of himself as living flesh. Leave Italy, fly to Los Angeles because after 6 years at the helm of Gucci he is ready to open a new chapter. Thus he reveals his childhood memories, the most intimate and precious ones, linked to his mother, which find in the cinema the trait d’union between his personal experience and the history of the maison. “Mom worked in the cinema as an assistant to a production company. I remember his tales, detailed and sparkling, about that dream factory”Confided the designer. “There was Marilyn Monroe’s alabaster pallor and her diaphanous voice. There were Rita Hayworth’s black satin gloves and Veronica Lake’s silky hair. And yet the seductive charm of Rock Hudson and the dizzying transformation of Kim Novak. Everything tasted like a fairy tale. At that time we lived in an occupied house on the outskirts of Rome. I needed to breathe. Those subversive tales helped me tear through the gray. They were my escape, my desertion. From there, from that point of the world, Hollywood looked like a very bright and shining star. Nine letters full of desire ”. Evocations, impressions, memories and memories that she created (in the literal sense of the term) in the form of long dresses in persuasive silk edged with pleats, dresses in draped trulle, tailored suits in soft velvet, not to mention the accessories, the true driving force of the brand . And then again the pieces of the Hollywood imaginary par excellence: the long satin gloves, the feather boa, many feathers and feathers, and headdresses of every shape and style. All this, worn by models of all kinds and sizes but also extraction: in fact there were also on the catwalk Jared Leto (protagonist, needless to say, of the highly anticipated film “House of Gucci“), Miranda July And Macaulay Culkin, the former child prodigy of “Mom I missed the plane“. But also the guests present were themselves mannequins of Michele’s looks, from Maneskin to Miley Cyrus through Dakota Johnson, his muse, Diane Keaton and Gwyneth Paltrow because fashion is made to be used, worn, and therefore there is no longer a distinction between the catwalk and “real” life.

And they, the faces of Gucci, give an additional level of reading: there is inclusivity in its full meaning, not only in terms of LGBTQ + values, but also of intergenerational codes, capable of combine “boomers”, “millennials” and “GenZ”, as they say now in the jargon, in the name of the trends par excellence of the moment. Take Macaulay Culkin, his character is a cult of the 90s, a meme beloved by today’s 30-year-olds, but his story is a positive message for all young people: success, the abyss and the strength to get up and get back on their feet. And again, the diadem and the mask glasses, fetishes of the early 2000s, a decade to which today’s kids look with loving eyes. Not to mention vintage, the passion of today’s 40/50-year-olds but also a bulwark for a more sustainable present, recalled in the revival of the garments that have made the history of the brand but also in the velvet suit by Tom Ford that Gwyneth Paltrow has pulled out of ‘wardrobe for the occasion, dusting it off directly since 1996.

Who more has more, because at this point – as in a game of overlapping tissue papers – there is another level of meaning that we can unlock. The people that Alessandro Michele has called to parade for him are in fact above all this, people, but, at the same time, icons of a pagan mythology that the cinema machine created and launched in an Olympus 2.0. One hundred years ago, while Guccio Gucci opened his first shop in Florence, the myth began to be created in Hollywood, to pack that dream that is still sold to us today: “I thought about the cult of beauty that fed me. To the inalienable gift of the dream – explains the creative director -. To the mythopoeic aura of cinema. And I chose Hollywood Boulevard. My unstoppable love for the classical world finds an ideal side on this star-filled road. Hollywood is, after all, a Greek temple inhabited by pagan gods. Here, actors and actresses are celebrated as heroes of myth: hybrid creatures capable of accommodating divine transcendence and mortal existence at the same time, the imaginary and the real. They are the idols of a new contemporary cosmogony, the protagonists of a form of persistence of the sacred. Even today Aphrodite, Theseus, Pandora and Medusa still live in the Olympus of Hollywood. Unattainable yet so human. Around these demi-gods the city of angels unfolds, a place flooded with blessed light ”. And it all adds up, because think about it: movie stars are called stars. Divus, in Latin, is the god.

We could go on and on in this analysis, talking about how all this fits into the historical period we are experiencing, the post-pandemic, and in the more specific framework of the “Renaissance” undertaken by the fashion world. But then, summing up, the conclusion we reach is in any case the same. That this Love Parade is a simple but very powerful process of re-signification: anyone who observes it catches a reference, finds a memory or an idea, a hint or something personal. Because it is “a parade of enchanted and profoundly free beings that crosses a land where there is no past or future: only the miracle of the imagination. Mom always told me: Los Angeles shines with a timeless magic, it touches the gods and becomes the mythology of the possible “.