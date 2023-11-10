Gucci reinvents the iconic Horsebit 1955 with Billie Eilish

Reconstructing the past, imagining the future…

Through the story it tells and the brilliant strength of its design, gucci horsebit 1955 It has become an iconic bag, using exceptional materials and craftsmanship that have always distinguished the brand.

Thus in 2023, gucci Presents an innovative version, adapted on occasion A contrasting aesthetic that comes to life with Demetra (without components of animal origin, which adds Quality, Softness and Durability), in collaboration with prestigious music artist billie eilishKnown as a great worker.

What defines this Horsebit 1955?

it horsebit 1955 Is The first Gucci bag made with Demetrawhich exemplifies the viewpoint avant-garde by gucciLeaving behind the use of leather as the Italian brand envisions the future of ethical fashion.

made with a 75% raw material of plant originIt should be noted that demetra It is free from components of animal origin, it is Result of two years of research and thereby development own technicians and artisansas in Italy from 2021 one in gucci factory.

Billie Eilish stars in the Horsebit 1955 campaign

The launch of this bag could not have been more spectacular and timely billie eilishCelebrates a new campaign of images and videos that showcase the American singer’s authentic, unfiltered voice.

video you areA series of cinematographic momentswoven into a seamless action that gives a feeling of being an album of billy’s life And it’s set to her song, “What am I made for?”

regarding bold progressThe new horsebit bag 1955 Aligns with the brand journey circular integration In its collection and its strategy People and planet.

It is noteworthy that the Italian firm has taken an important step further increasing its commitments. Donate for Support+Feedan intergenerational non-profit organization Founded in Los Angeles by Maggie BairdDedicated to Create a vegetarian and equitable food systemas well as combat food insecurity And climate crisis.

