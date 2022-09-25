Gucci women’s loafers: This is how 7 stylish celebrities wear them

The Gucci Horsebits were born in 1953, when Aldo Gucci noticed that the United States had a certain fixation on loafers, however, the men’s designs of that time were much more robust than the proposal that he introduced at the same time as the opening of the first boutique of the Italian firm in Manhattan. His design was sophisticated and immediately distinguished himself thanks to his delicate buckle known as ‘Horsebit’, an insignia of the brand inspired by the equestrian world.

What was initially a shoe designed for men, later became a women’s basic thanks primarily to Jane Birkin, who showed how easy it was to wear them with pants and t-shirtsmastering the fine art of dressing well effortlessly.

Probably, that is the most outstanding charm of the gucci loafers: You put them on and it immediately elevates the entire outfit you’re wearing. For this reason, the celebrities of our times have made them one of their pairs of shoes favourites.

Since Jennifer Aniston, even Dakota Johnson –its main client–, here is the inspiration to wear the loafers that hold a very special place among fashion lovers.

How do celebrities wear Gucci’s most iconic loafers?

With folded hem jeans