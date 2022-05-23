Entertainment

Gucci’s bamboo bag is a tribute to Princess Diana

High-profile celebrities often influence fashion trends for everything from perfumes, makeup lines, clothing, and more. While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are among today’s top trendsetters, there was once a fairytale princess who became the muse of the House of Gucci.

First appearing in 1991 with the bamboo bag, Princess Diana quickly adopted the bag as one of her favorite accessories. Often seen with the bag, creating a huge demand for the product, Gucci renamed it the “Diana bag”.

