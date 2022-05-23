Gucci’s bamboo bag is a tribute to Princess Diana

High-profile celebrities often influence fashion trends for everything from perfumes, makeup lines, clothing, and more. While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are among today’s top trendsetters, there was once a fairytale princess who became the muse of the House of Gucci.

First appearing in 1991 with the bamboo bag, Princess Diana quickly adopted the bag as one of her favorite accessories. Often seen with the bag, creating a huge demand for the product, Gucci renamed it the “Diana bag”.

Diana, Princess of Wales | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Last year, more than 20 years later, the designer reintroduced the iconic bag with several slight changes, and it quickly became a must-have accessory among Hollywood’s elite.

Princess Diana had a huge influence on pop culture.

How Princess Diana became a pop culture hero https://t.co/3KKalQoQaA – The Independent (@Independent) October 25, 2021

The Princess of Wales, affectionately referred to as the “People’s Princess,” had worldwide appeal. She managed to capture the hearts of millions with her humanitarian spirit and anti-establishment nature of hers.

Televisions around the world tuned in to her wedding to Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981. Before a contentious divorce in 1996, she gave birth to sons William and Harry.

In 1997, Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris. Her legacy lives on through countless books, movies, and documentaries about her life. Kristen Stewart recently gave an accurate description of the princess’s life in the movie. Spencer.

According to The Independent, Diana remains a pop culture icon among people who were not yet alive when she met her demise. Social media has kept the memory of her alive, with countless fans praising the princess as a champion of causes she wasn’t afraid to break tradition.

the target bag

In 1947, designer Alessandro Michele created a bamboo bag for the House of Gucci. Presented to the Princess of Wales in 1991, it became a favorite part of her wardrobe. The classic accessory, frequently seen in princess photos, quickly grew in popularity.

L’Officiel states: “As the princess further distanced herself from the royal family, Princess Diana became bolder with her fashion choices and eschewed royal dress codes.”

Last year, Michele reinvented the bamboo handle tote for Gucci. It’s now available in three sizes and seven color options, with removable neon leather belts that, according to the Gucci website, are “a nod to the functional bands that once came with the original bag to keep the shape of the handles.” ».

The Diana Collection ranges in price from $2,950 to $4,500, depending on bag size, color choice and pattern. Diana bags with a python skin exterior can sell for up to $7,700.

Vogue claims that the changes to the Diana bag symbolize “the brand’s mission to promote self-expression through its products.” When the reinvented Gucci Diana bag first hit the runway last year, it was carried by a model with pink hair who kept a pet rabbit. The new bag represents “the cycle of reinvention and being free to be who you are, something the brand’s original poster girl would certainly support.”

InStyle reported that Jennifer Aniston, Sienna Miller, Elle Fanning and Jodie Turner-Smith were the first celebrities to get their hands on Gucci’s newly invented Diana Bag.

Lady Dior bag

First seen around the world worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, famous for her loyal following and for whom she was named, the #LadyDior https://t.co/bnVNhxyyVV has been an incomparable symbol of French elegance and the most iconic bag in the house.

© Cherruault/SIPA and REX/SIPA pic.twitter.com/y4zKjPRPcI —Dior (@Dior) September 3, 2021

Gucci isn’t the only fashion house to create a bag that pays homage to the royal style influencer. Dior also has a bag inspired by Princess Diana which they call Lady Dior.

In 1995, the first lady of France presented the princess with the unpublished bag. Dior states that “the accessory quickly became one of Lady Diana’s favorite pieces, and she wore it on all of her outings, even requesting a navy blue version to match her eyes.”

Over the years, the iconic bag has experienced an “extraordinary destiny”, reinvented with new sizes, colors and materials. It retails for between $3,950 and $5,300.

