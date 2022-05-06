Gudiño leaves, but Chivas will have the return of another goalkeeper

The rojiblancos will no longer have the services of Raúl Gudiño and therefore they will have to turn to the different options to cover this loss.

The future of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro is uncertain and there is also no date to know if it will change headquarters or some businessman will decide to acquire the team, keep the headquarters and overcome the adversities they have gone through since the misfortune that occurred in the duel against Atlas last March when the cheers got involved in an embarrassing fight.

And what does that have to do Chivas de Guadalajara in all this? Nothing in reality, but he lent one of his most institutional players to the Gallos Blancos and with the versions that this club could disappear, non-active items of equipment would have to return to their origins.

right with the Alexis Vega’s contract renewal until 2024, it also became clear that Raúl Gudiño will not continue in the Sacred Flock for the following campaign because they did not reach an agreement to remain in the team that launched him to professionalism, so the board is already looking for a goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper who would return to Chivas for the 2022 Opening

Is about Antonio Rodríguez who would have to return to Guadalajara in case the people of Queretaro disappear or move to another city that does not convince the 29-year-old goalkeeper, who has had an irregular career militating in several cubes outside of Perla Tapatía, but in none of them has it been possible to consolidate.

Poll Would you like the return of Toño Rodríguez to Chivas? Would you like the return of Toño Rodríguez to Chivas? 60 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

With the departure of Gudiño, the strategist Ricardo Cadena will surely look for a new goalkeeper and in the event that the return of Pepe Toño may be on the list to fight for a place, although everything indicates that it would be lent again to another squire. His contract with Chivas ends in June 2023, so the Flock still has a say in his future.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!