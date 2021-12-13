Gué against Achille Lauro and Fedez: “I see many who cheat”

On the occasion of the release of his new album Gvesvs, Gué gave an interview to Corriere della Sera, in which, in addition to talking about his music, he shot some arrows against Fedez, Achille Lauro and what he defines as the “faith school”.

According to the artist, in fact, it is a difficult time for rap.

“When it arrived the melodic trap from middle school I thought rap was lost. Then I saw that Marra, Noyz and myself remained relevant while many of that wave are already at the checkout of the Esselunga, and I say this with the utmost respect for those who do that job “.

Referring to a verse of the passage ‘Cold, sad, dangerous’, Gué points the finger at the “faith school” …

“It’s a sterile time for rap. I see many who cheat. There are those who do charity to sell a record or those who go to Sanremo nine times in a row and kiss each other on the mouth to make up for the music of m … che fa. The school is that faithziana, but the cases are many more. In Italy, many make people talk about themselves by putting their beak into things they do not know. Even in politics … There are a lot of influencers, others who pose as delinquents without being, but I don’t see good rappers around. Marra and Caparezza, even if it is not my world, are exceptions ”.

GVESVS – TRACKLIST

1) LA G LA U LA E pt.2

2) GANGSTER OF LOVE (ft. Rick Ross)

3) I CRY ON THE LAMBO (ft. Rose villain)

4) Blitz (ft. Geolier)

5) Daytona (ft. Marracash)

6) Poison

7) None (ft. Coez)

8) Futura Ex (ft. Hernia)

9) Unhealthy Things (interlude)

10) Without Dreams (ft. Elisa)

11) Blue Monday (ft. Psalm)

12) Sponsor (ft. Duchavelli)

13) Nicolas Cage (ft. Jadakiss)

14) Tame (ft. Ketama126)

15) Cold, sad, dangerous (ft. Franco126)

16) Too old to die