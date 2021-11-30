Guè Pequeno: Gvesvs is the new album

The 2021 it will be an important year for Gue Pequeno. The Milanese rapper, in fact, about two weeks ago, announced on social media a change regarding his stage name:

I got old enough, I can take Pequeno off my name.

The stage name of Guè Pequeno, therefore, from now on, will be simply Guè. Recall that, at the beginning of his career in the Sacred Schools, Guè called himself Il Guercio. Over the course of his career, the rapper has also hired many others pseudonyms, most of these, derived from puns with the word Guè (for example, Guersace, Hugh Guefner, Guevchenko, Gueddafi).

One of these, Guesus (graphically rendered as Gvesvs), is also the title of the new album of the Milanese rapper who will be available starting from the next one December 10.

Gvesvs comes just eight months away from the mixtape with Dj Harsh, Fastlife 4, certified Platinum, and a year and a half after the previous album, Mr. Fini, double Platinum certified.

In cover, Guè appears with a crown of thorns, obvious reference to Jesus. Fans of the rapper, among other things, know perfectly well that the rapper’s birthday is precisely the 25th December, Christmas day.

Guè, through social media, also announced the tracklist of the album that sees many collaborations with Italian rappers (among others, Marracash, Coez, Salmo, Geolier, Hernia) and international (Rick Ross, Jadakiss and the British Dutchavelli). Also noteworthy is a duet with Elisa.

Guè – Gvesvs: tracklist

1. The G, U and E pt. 2

2. Gangster of Love (feat. Rick Ross)

3. I cry on the Lambo (feat. Rose Villain)

4. Blitz! (feat. Geolier)

5. Daytona (feat. Marracash)

6. Poison

7. None (feat. Coez)

8. Futura Ex (feat. Ernia)

9. Unhealthy Things (Interlude)

10. Without dreams (feat. Elisa)

11. Blue Monday (feat. Salmo)

12. Sponsor (feat. Dutchavelli)

13. Nicolas Cage (feat. Jadakiss)

14. Domai (feat. Ketama126)

15. Cold, Sad, Dangerous (feat. Franco126)

16. Too old to die young