Guedes-Diawara, the last minute shot takes shape – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Still 24 hourswhich seem more of desperate hope than of actual expectation, writes Francesco Balzani on I read. Mourinho will wait for the market gong to understand if he will have the 3rd shot or not while the competitor Juve continues to reinforce himself by snatching that Zakaria chased for months. After hearing every possible name of director, however, beware of the attack. Because in the last few hours the axis with Valencia has intensified. The Spaniards – after days of timid courtships – today could close for Diawara on which Venezia also remains vigilant. And Gonçalo could enter the deal GuedesPortuguese winger assisted (coincidentally) from the usual Mendes. The 25-year-old (8 goals in 22 games this year) could arrive immediately and not in the summer as anticipated on Friday by Leggo. Roma will obviously have to put on top at least 15 million more to have Guedes, estimated by Mou and expiring in 2023. The player was three days ago in the capital, and perhaps not just on vacation. A possible last minute shot that would also free Carles Perez which is liked by Cadiz but also by Valencia itself. Vanished again (unless surprises) the goal director: Xhaka remains at Arsenal, Ndombele goes to Lyon, Danilo is not convincing. Pure for Kamara hopes are at a glance. On the other hand, Nandez remains at stake, but in the evening he approached Juve. Difficult to fit in. Mou, as mentioned, waits and today he will direct training after 4 days of vacation, finding captain Pellegrini.