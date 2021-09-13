Guenda Goria hospitalized: she will have to be operated on

Moments of tension and anguish for Guenda Goria . There daughter of Amedeo and Maria Teresa Ruta she is hospitalized at the San Raffaele in Milan. In the next few days, the actress will be operated on for endometriosis. “The day of my hospitalization has arrived. I’ve been waiting for him for a few months but when they called me, just before my theatrical debut, to tell me that the time had come, I started to feel a bit anxious. I wasn’t sure I wanted to share this moment but I think that talking to you about the disease can help many women. I suffer from ENDOMETRIOSIS . It is a disease that affects many women (about 1 in 10) and that too often goes undiagnosed “, said the 33-year-old.

“We tend to think that have painful periods or have difficulty in intercourse, intestinal pain, chronic colitis, fatigue are normal things. In reality this is not the case. Lots of women suffer from endometriosis without knowing it. It can affect many organs and seriously compromise health and for those who suffer from it, the risk of infertility is very high. Having a child is really difficult even if not impossible “, has explained Guenda Goria, who discovered he had endometriosis only after the end of his Big Brother Vip adventure. “Endometriosis is highly disabling and there is no cure. We must learn to live with it. He taught me to enjoy the best moments. How many lives can we live? Tomorrow will be a bit like the first day of school for me. Think of me! “added the young woman.

What is Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a female disease caused byabnormal accumulation of endometrial cells outside the uterus. Usually the endometrial cells should be inside it. This anomaly causes chronic inflammation in the body that is harmful to the female system, which manifests itself through severe pain and intestinal suffering. What are the symptoms of endometriosis? Very intense pains during the menstrual period, premenstrual and in the days of ovulation. The disease also involves chronic pelvic pain, pain in sexual intercourse and incredible fatigue.