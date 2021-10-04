Guerino Moffa social responsibility The Map Report

(On Tuesday 5 October 2021)

o last September 22nd, Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms, two start-ups that develop cultured meat, joyfully announced the entry of prize Oscar Leonardo DiCaprio between the they investors. The environmental activism of the Hollywood actor has been known for years, who first in 2007 with the documentary film The eleventh hour and then in 2011 with Before the flood, tried to raise awareness among the general public on the frightening consequences of climate change. It was probably during the filming of Before the flood, the film in which the actor interviews scientists, activists and world leaders on the dangers of global warming and possible solutions, that he developed the idea of ​​turning his attention to the sector as well. of sustainable nutrition. “One of the most effective ways …Read on cityroma