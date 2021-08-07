Guerlain and Unesco together for the project “Women for bees”

Angelina Jolie among the beekeepers of the “Women for bees” program (courtesy, lvmh.com)



Without bees there would be no life. It sounds like a simplistic formula, but bees and pollinators play an important role in maintaining biodiversity, con preserving spontaneous flora and ensuring its reproduction. On this basis, Guerlain has launched the ‘Women for bees’ project, in collaboration with theUNESCO and with the support of theOfa-Observatoire Français d’apidologie.

The programme, aimed at training aware beekeepers all over the world, is the first initiative carried out as part of a wider collaboration between the group of Bernard Arnault and the agency of the United Nations. “By 2025 this partnership will have established 2 thousand 500 hives in 25 UNESCO biosphere reserves around the world, repopulating about 125 million bees. The 50 women who have completed the programme will be trained and supported as they create their apiaries contributing to a vital initiative with a tangible positive social impact,” he said. Véronique Courtois, CEO of the perfume house owned by LVMH.

Loading... Advertisements

Eight women participated in the month-long launch of the programme from 21 June to 21 July in Provence. At the end of the period, they received diplomas during a ceremony attended by Courtois, Noëline Raondry Rakotoarisoa, director of unesco’s ecological and earth sciences division and responsible for the “Mab-Man and the biosphere” programme, Thierry Dufresne, founder and president of Ofa, as well as Angelina Jolie, muse of Guerlain since 2016 and exceptional godmother of the project. “Guerlain cultivates a genuine commitment to the environment, sustainable development and the communities he works with. It is these values that have made us meet, and “Women for Bees” is a wonderful extension of it,” said the American actress. On 20 and 21 July, Guerlain also presented the agenda of commitments to protect biodiversity and pass on the wonders of nature to future generations. (reproduction reserved)