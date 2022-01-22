Guerlain, “forbidden” weddings, death threats and the war for the patrimony of the king of perfumes – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

The son of the 85-year-old (and infirm) former patron of the Parisian maison accuses the circumvention partner

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

PARIS In one of the most bizarre and dramatic moments of a judicial battle that has lasted for many years, the president of the Versailles Court of Appeal asked Jean-Paul Guerlain, 85, weakened and not very lucid: “Mr. Guerlain, do you want to get married?”. “Yes, I want to get married.” “How old are you, Mr. Guerlain?” “Yes, I want to get married.” “What’s the weather today, Mr. Guerlain?” “I want to get married”. Rather, the judge ended up believing in a previous written declaration, produced by his son, in which Guerlain himself refused the wedding.

Therefore, the wedding has not yet taken place and this makes the companion of the great perfumer furious, the Danish Christina Kragh Michelsen, 64, engaged in a war with her contemporary Stéphane Guerlain. Only child and last representative of the dynasty, Stéphane has the legal protection of the patriarch and opposes with all his might the marriage, accusing the woman of having made her way in the life ofl father suffering from Alzheimer’s for the sole purpose of acquiring at least part of the family assets, valued at around three billion euros.

The meeting between the Danish lady and the creator of 43 great perfumes (from Vetiver to Habit Rouge, from Chamade to Samsara) took place in 2005, on the occasion of a riding competition. Between Christina and Jean-Paul there were over twenty years of difference but they shared a passion for horses and the perfumer, heir of the maison created in 1828, he accepted the woman’s proposal: he would welcome his horses in the large estate «La Vallée», near the Rambouillet forest not too far from Paris.

That was the first step. Soon, after the horses, Christina also arrived Kragh Michelsen, first settled in one outbuilding and then welcomed into the main residence.

Guerlain’s dependence on his partner deepened as his difficulties grew. On 15 October 2010, Jean-Paul Guerlain was invited to the 1pm newscast of the “France2” public service to talk about the Samsara perfume: the atmosphere was of great respect to a protagonist of the savoir vivre to the French, he willingly lent himself to the interview game, but in the studio the chill fell when Guerlain said with an innocent smile that to create that perfume “For once I went to work like a nigger. I don’t know if the niggers have ever worked very hard, but well … “. Tried for racism and sentenced to a 6,000 euro fine, Guerlain then apologized countless times for that “nonsense” but lost the relationship of collaboration that still bound him to maison family, bought by the LVMH group as early as 1994.

Since then, the progressive descent into mental confusion, and the escalation of the fight between Christina and her son Stéphane, a lawyer. The complaints are countless. He accuses her of thinking only of the inheritance and of having fired the long-term servants in order to create a vacuum around Jean-Paul Guerlain, without medical treatment and daily assistance. She dragged him to court saying he tried to hit her with the car, and last Monday brought a tape in which Stéphane yells at her. death threats and insults, the most tender of which is “kept slut”. The sentence of the court of Versailles on the attempted investment is expected in the coming weeks.