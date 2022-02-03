Guerra at Generali, the board of directors attacks the shareholders and asks the supervisor to deny Caltagirone

At General they do not give credit to the member Caltagirone. So much so that, despite last Friday the manufacturer publisher has dissolved the agreement with Of the Old Man And Crt while noting the purely consultative function of the agreement, the board of directors of the Trieste company decided to ask the insurance supervision,Ivassto verify whether the overall shareholding acquired by the parties is subject or not to authorization from the Authority.

In practice, Caltagirone and associates risk the freezing of shares and therefore their weight in the assembly for the renewal of the board of directors would be zeroed. If so, the way to the new board of directors chosen by the outgoing council would be leveled. Not only that, the board also decided to ask Consob to verify whether the former contractors have not violated the legislation on market abuse in terms of information parity. Which, beyond the sanctioning aspects, would make it possible to force the parties to lift a veil over their own future plans in relation to the Company.

The story is as delicate as it is difficult, since it concerns the future of the country’s most important financial center, of which it is somewhat the mirror, with the body that is both the government and the presidency of the company which actually takes part in the war. among the electors of his successor. On the other hand there is in the game Mediobanca which of Generali is a major shareholder and voter, but has Del Vecchio and Caltagirone as major shareholders (non-voters).