Guerra, from Draghi yes to controlled gas. But he opens the oligarch front. Ok of the EU to the ceiling on fuel prices

Mario Draghion the sidelines of the meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, does not abandon its plush style. But the Italian premier from Brussels sends two clear signals that according to some diplomatic sources would have cost him the exclusion from the video call with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz And Boris Johnson.

From Draghi yes to controlled gas

The first: caution is needed on new sanctions, urged by the USA, Poland and the Baltic countries, aimed at blocking the flow of gas And Petroleum from Russia that would bring our country to its knees, which from Moscow imports 40% of its energy needs. Rather, the other states “do as Italy, France and Germany” and apply the measures against the Russian oligarchs. The second signal: the European Union, as has happened to face the pandemic, finds a way to help the countries most affected, such as Italy, by the sanctions and the energy crisis.

“It would be natural for this to happen, but there is still no specific scheme”, the premier commented, “it will be discussed on Thursday at the European Council in Versailles” where French President Macron should launch a new Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) . This time not to repair the disasters of Covid, but to those of the war in Ukraine. And von der Leyen already accepts the Italian request, made by Minister Roberto Cingolani, to set a ceiling on the price of fuels: the EU Commission “is ready to support Member States in planning” measures to regulate gas market prices , reads the draft of the communication on energy which will be published today and which will also contain more flexibility on state aid.

“THEY ARE DRAGONS AND ITALIAN”

At Palazzo Berlaymont, with von der Leyen alongside, Draghi begins with a joke having noticed that his name is not shown on the mini-podium reserved for him. «One thing: it says ‘European Commission’ here, but they didn’t hire me. I’m Mario Draghi and I’m Italian ». Then the premier celebrates the EU’s “extraordinary test of unity” both in terms of “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia and in supporting Ukraine “with financial and military aid” in Kiev. And he asks that this unity be replicated “in addressing all the consequences that the crisis will have on the EU, such as the reception of refugees from Ukraine and the protection of energy security for citizens and businesses”. Security that will be guaranteed, as von der Leyen confirms, with “diversification, reorganization and compensation, to protect citizens and businesses”. In the meantime, “Italy is at work, rapidly proceeding with the diversification of supplies, to reduce dependence on Russian gas”. “For half the year about 50% of the gas we import from Moscow will be replaced by other sources”, Cingolani guarantees.

In any case, Draghi points out, «energy is only one of the aspects. Migration is another issue that affects countries, but not all of them in the same dimension. Therefore, the EU needs to organize itself to try to help the states that are most affected ». But according to diplomatic sources, “everything is still being defined”.

SANCTIONS PACKAGE

Even more delicate is the question of a new package of sanctions which, as the United States, Poland and the Baltics are calling for, should affect the flows of gas and oil from Russia. On this front Draghi has at his side the German Chancellor with whom he has a phone call in the evening. Scholz, who has to pay for a dependence on Russian energy sources higher than the Italian one, is very hard. He says that imports from Moscow “are essential for the lives of citizens” and categorically excludes measures on the energy sector. Draghi agrees to the letter, so much so that despite von der Leyen’s announcement (“in the meeting we will talk about further sanctions”), at the end of the face to face glissa: “We have not talked about new measures against Russia, but they are not excluded “.

Above all, the Italian premier points the finger at countries like Great Britain that have not fully adopted the crackdown on the Russian oligarchs. Thus: «In recent days, the Ministry of Economy approved important freezing measures for Russian oligarchs, which were promptly carried out. I would really like to see similar measures being taken by all countries ». This last sentence is pronounced in English to make the whack clear. Followed by another: “The Bank of Italy has asked the credit institutions to communicate the freezing measures applied.” And still in English: “Now we must act, all of us, with the utmost speed.” As «Italy, France and Germany» already do, while other states «move less quickly».

Finally Draghi, while confirming his «support» for the request of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to join the EU, shows himself as prudent as Macron and Scholz: «Ukraine is part of the European family, but the process is long. Entry into the EU is always preceded by profound structural reforms ».