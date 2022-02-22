Guerrero has a chance of being called up to the Peruvian National Team for the last double date

Paolo Guerrero is the historical scorer of the Peruvian National Team, but one of the things that works against him to continue with football continuity is his advanced age and the constant injuries he had in recent years.

Despite this, the ‘Predator’ is one of the fundamental players for the coach’s scheme Ricardo Garecawhich is why it could be considered for the last matches of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers against Uruguay in Montevideo and Paraguay in Lima.

However, one of the obstacles that the “Tiger” has to finalize his call, is the null performance within a playing field, because the last time he could be seen in action was when the Bicolor was able to beat Chile last month of October.

For that reason, Ricardo Gareca He hopes that he can recover from his knee injury in these weeks, but he also wants him to be able to define what his future will be in his career, in order to be sure that he will be playing football with a team.

“What worries the technical command is that he doesn’t have a footballing rhythm, his last game was against Chile for the Qualifiers, for that reason, they hope that in the next few days it will be clear where he is going to go or what footballing continuity he is going to have”was what the journalist reported Gustavo Peralta on ESPN.

Where is Paolo Guerrero located?

At this time, Paolo Guerrero is in the United States undergoing his last check-ups regarding his knee injury, in addition, his personal training is by his side, with which he has been doing various physical exercises to keep up.