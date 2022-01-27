Guerrilla accused of having recycled some animations of Horizon Zero Dawn – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West use some animations already seen in Horizon Zero Dawn, this is the accusation made on the net to Guerrilla with a lot of video evidence, which obviously sent the haters of the game into jujube soup.

The video is quite explanatory and it is undeniable that the animation is the same. Therefore? The reuse of graphic assets is a very common practice in the development of video games, especially triple A ones (but not only). Having to always redo everything from scratch would dramatically increase the development time of each title and would increase the already very high production costs, so we tend to confirm the resources already produced that are still valid, so as to be able to dedicate ourselves to improving other aspects of the games. , perhaps neglected in previous chapters for reasons of time. After all, having two slightly different versions of the same animation wouldn’t make much sense and wouldn’t add anything to the game.

Of course, many gamers immediately got on a warpath and started insulting the developers of Guerrilla Games accusing them of laziness, lack of creativity and wanting to hurry to launch the game. There are also those who have brought up Sony’s famous € 10 price increase for triple A games, saying that it is scandalous to see assets recycled into games that cost € 80.

Fortunately, there are those who will not pay much attention to these rants (there is probably no sequel to a triple A game without recycled assets, so the controversy doesn’t really make sense) and on February 18, 2022, they will enjoy Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5.