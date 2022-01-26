Guerrilla reveals how long the game is compared to Horizon Zero Dawn – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West will last approximately as long as the first chapter of the series, Horizon Zero Dawn, talking about the longevity of the main storyline. This is confirmed by Mathijs de Jonge, director of Forbidden West, in an interview with Gamepro.

de Jonge explains that if we aim for 100%However, the total duration should be longer than that of the first game. Guerrilla Games in this chapter has decided to focus more on secondary missions and secondary content, working a lot on quality and not just quantity. The goal is obviously to encourage players to spend as much time as possible in Horizon Forbidden West.

A snowy setting from Horizon Forbidden West

de Jonge did not indicate the precise number of hours of Horizon Forbidden West, but the first chapter on average takes about 30 hours for the main storyline alone, according to information collector How long to beat. Of course, longevity also depends on how many secondary tasks take place between one plot mission and the next. In fact, some claim to have finished the game in 20 hours, going as fast as possible. On average, for total completion, the first game also takes up to 70-80 hours, so Forbidden West may exceed this figure. It seems to be a massive game, in a nutshell.

Obviously longevity and quality of entertainment they are not directly proportional, but for the moment it would seem that Guerrilla Games has worked hard on improving all the less successful details of the first chapter, as also demonstrated by the 12-minute gameplay video recently shared.