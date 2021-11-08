Guerrilla tells us about the metal beasts that populate his world – Nerd4.life

Guerrilla Games has posted a post on the PlayStation Blog, to tell us about the beasts of metal that populate the world from Horizon Forbidden West, the new PlayStation exclusive to be released on February 18, 2022 on PS4 and PS5. The head of the community Bo de Vries then explains to us how lethal they are and how to survive them, also giving us some information on what the actual gameplay will be.

Horizon Forbidden West, an artwork featuring one of the mechanical beasts (the logo is also cut into the original)

The world of Horizon Forbidden West, which is the same as that of Horizon Zero Dawn, is dominated by machines in the form of creatures that actually existed on planet Earth. Some we have already seen in action in the first chapter, others are completely new. Among the returns there will be Vedetta, the Celermorso, while among the new entries we point out the Squarciavento, agile and agile, and the Tremorzanna, a colossal beast very difficult to knock down. Let’s read more details from the PlayStation Blog post:

Incredible beasts of metal

Machine chief designer Blake Politeski has been part of Guerrilla since the conception of the first Machines, to the start of work on Horizon Zero Dawn. His team, along with that of asset graphics chief Maxim Fleury and others, have created new mechanical wonders for the upcoming second chapter.

“We will be able to explore a new region of the world of Horizon,” Blake begins. “We wondered what kind of machines could live in the various ecosystems and how they interacted with each other, with the environment and obviously with humans. Machines are a kind of guardians of this world, so it seemed interesting to us to consider how who perform their duties and how the player can benefit from them. “

“During the development of Horizon Zero Dawn we came up with a lot of ideas, many of which have remained in the drawer. Now, however, with Horizon Forbidden West we can combine some of these amazing ideas, previously unattainable, with new and interesting concepts. ! “

Maxim adds: “Blake’s team has provided us with a design document describing the general appearance of the Machine, the (interactive) parts it possesses, and the attacks it can perform. The document is enriched with some detailed illustrations, but the real visual design work goes to the team that looks after the assets for robots and weapons. “

“The sketchers prepare a 3D study which is reviewed by various teams (art direction, game design, animation and technical graphics) until they are all satisfied. At this point we create, structure and animate a model to see if everything works as expected. after which the modelers of the robot and weapon graphics team work on it, putting all the details in. After a few more steps in the various teams, at the end the model is fully animated, colored, texturized and double checked, before being implemented in the game instead. of the temporary model. It takes a long time to develop each Machine! “

Add new Machines

It hadn’t been easy to finalize all 25 Machines in Horizon Zero Dawn. “In the first game we had to start from scratch,” says Blake, “so we started from the ground up by defining the various roles. The Lookout was a kind of surveillance camera, the Reaper a guardian of law and order, and so on. Once these roles were established. , we started experimenting by mixing robot styles, specific skills and functions, and, of course, interesting weapons and attacks. ”

“With Horizon Forbidden West we wanted to further expand our catalog of Machines. For example, the desire to create a Flying Machine slightly larger than the Emery led to the creation of the Solcasole, which needed a place and a role in the world. We studied various flying reptiles and primitive birds for inspiration, developing the idea of ​​wings that store solar energy on sunny days. This idea, in turn, created an interesting gameplay dynamic: Solcasole are more vulnerable but also more attentive to the presence of potential predators in the vicinity. ”

“We start from these unique behaviors and try to expand them more and more when we define the roles of the Machines in the game world. We want all the Machines to be connected in some way and have their own importance, thus obtaining a harmonic (eco) system .. . just like in the real world. ”

Creating an authentic world has always been a priority for Guerrilla, and this includes the design of credible Machines that roam the world of Horizon. “The design style ushered in with Horizon Zero Dawn is still immensely important to us,” explains Maxim. “At the same time, we want the new Machines to be different and unique, to offer players an even richer world. The fact that the Machines in Horizon Forbidden West have many more features than in the past posed a challenge from a design standpoint. , but we hope that this guarantees always different and exciting encounters. ”

New and dangerous adversaries

In a previous post we presented some of Aloy’s abilities and certain combat moves she can learn in the Forbidden West. They will certainly be very useful for facing even more powerful, faster and more deadly Machines.

“Aloy has a huge assortment of weapons and ammunition – she’ll have to use them all to beat the various types of Machines!” Explains Maxim. “Without anticipating too much, we can say that each Machine can be defeated in different ways. We have tried to suggest them through precise design choices, but also by adding textures to highlight weak points or interactive components. Each Machine must be studied carefully to discover the various ways of face it. “

Adds Blake: “Many Machines have weapons and behaviors that can be exploited to gain an advantage. I’m not just referring to the ability to detach components and use them against them. Some Machines have more passive states where they let their guard down. For example, a Machine digging for resources raises a cloud of dust that Aloy can use to sneak up on. “

“The Machines of Horizon Forbidden West move in all possible ways: they jump, swim, cling to surfaces and so on. That’s why Aloy can use new movement mechanics, without which she could never compete with their agility. We have. also improved Aloy’s ability to observe and plan ahead of a fight, as well as her ability to flee in case of difficulty. “

The ability to climb or throw a smoke bomb to cover the escape gives Aloy a certain advantage when facing the Machines, but the improvements aren’t just about the mechanics the player can use. The Machines of the Forbidden West are certainly more dangerous, but you just need to open your ears to study their behavior and even anticipate their movements. For example, a Machine emits characteristic sounds when it is idle, raises the alarm, or starts an attack. In the PlayStation 5 version of the game, all of this is accomplished with greater precision thanks to 3D audio, which guarantees unprecedented sensory involvement in the immense game world when combined with stereo headphones or other compatible devices (analog or USB).

The mighty Tremorzanna

In the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer we saw Aloy facing one of the greatest Machines ever: a Tremorzanna. It is an opponent as spectacular as it is incredibly difficult to beat.

“The Tremorzanna is basically a mammoth with some references to the great war elephants of historical and cinematic inspiration. It has many different attacks and a body stuffed with weapons. In addition to using its fangs to attack at close range, it possesses various elemental weapons. Tremorzanna seen in the trailer is controlled by a rebel faction of the Tenakths, but specimens can be found in the wild in the wilds, ”explains Maxim.

“It reminds me of a cross between a war elephant and one of those big siege towers used to attack fortresses in medieval times – hard to destroy, slow and massive in firepower,” adds Blake. “This was our basic idea for the Tremorzanna, which turns out to be a well-armored but slow machine, an almost unstoppable force. In Horizon Forbidden West the human enemy factions can control the Machines: it came naturally to us to combine the two and create our own version of the war elephants, equipped with a platform from which humans can attack Aloy. ”

“Returning to the discourse of the (eco) system of the Machines, it should be remembered that its function is to preserve the balance on Earth and prevent humanity from causing a new extinction. The Tremorzanna, in particular, are fighting machines. created to protect other Machines, so that they can perform their functions without interference from humans. ”

Blake and Maxim agree that the Tremorzanna is one of the most formidable opponents in the game, one that requires a lot of preparation to be defeated: “We recommend resorting to traps and using the grappling hook. Although slow, it can reach a speed that can overwhelm Aloy. , so it’s best to be ready to dodge. Finally, watch out for the flamethrower trunk … ”

Turn the tide with an Override!

It is true that the Machines are almost always eager to fight, but they also make a huge contribution to the world of Horizon and can sometimes even help Aloy. Just think of the Collilunghi, Machines that are not hostile at all and that indeed provide Aloy with valuable information when they are subjected to Override!

“As in Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy can control the Machines and have them fight on his side,” says Maxim. “This time we have added new ride-on machines, such as the Windbreaker seen in the gameplay trailer.”

Blake adds: “Some Machines can help Aloy unintentionally. If a Machine searches for resources while Aloy is on her trail, it can lead her to hidden supplies. Also, now during Override Aloy can set the Machine’s attitude by choosing between an aggressive or defensive state. “

All of Guerrilla is thrilled to know which of the new Machines will be the most popular with players. Of course, we have our preferences too. Maxim, for example, is crazy about the Thunder Devourer!

“It was the first Horizon Zero Dawn Machine that I saw a sketch of, and it has remained in my heart ever since,” he smiles. “I love its design, its characterization. Among the Machines of Horizon Forbidden West, however, I prefer the Foraterra: small and agile, they can overwhelm the most unwary players in an instant.”

And Blake’s Favorite Car? “The Storm Watcher. It was one of the first we designed, when we still didn’t quite know which way to go. When I proposed the idea to a colleague, I imagined a cross between an eagle and a fighter jet, capable of launching Electric shocks from the sky. It could hit the player like lightning and land with a thunderous blast! Hearing us briefly, the game director turned to us and said, ‘What a great idea!’ This is how the Stormwatcher was born! “

“In the sequel, my favorite is the Gusciatroce. It’s a Machine I had in mind to make in the first game, so I’m thrilled to find it in the Forbidden West. It’s big and with skills that will blow players away, with both traits. realistic and inspired by what we have seen in the world of cinema, as well as some strange details that we came up with from scratch. I am eager to see the reaction of the players to this new Machine, as soon as they come across it!