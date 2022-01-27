Guess chooses the aesthetics of Eli Russell Linnetz to tell a new American way

Guess and Eli Russell Linnetz together for the launch of the new FW 2022 collection

Guess’s imagery has always been closely linked to American culture. The brand founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by the Marciano brothers has told that typically Californian aesthetic through images and campaigns from bold and provocative stylesigned by the biggest names in international photography – da Herb Ritts to Ellen Von Unwerth – and played by supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, and stars and stripes icons also including Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. Such a precise vision ofAmerican wayto remain etched in the collective imagination for over 40 years.

It is therefore not surprising that the creative director Nicolai Marciano has chosen to go back to the origins of the brand with a new collection that aims to renew that iconic aesthetic, reinterpreting it in a contemporary key (also) thanks to the collaboration of Eli Russell Linnetz. “The collection is inspired by the American iconographies of the early Guess campaigns, full of pieces that could be found very well in a typical American artisan shop, located on the side of the road. Like garments in worn leather, faded denim, sun-faded furs and garments with cracked paint details ”declared Nicolai Marciano.

Linnetz, a new generation creative who is a photographer, designer, director and producer together, has been chosen to sign the campaign of fall winter 2022 collection by Guess USA, of which only one shot has been revealed so far and which will be distributed exclusively by Slam Jam. “Guess has always used photography to tell extraordinary stories, stories that not only sell clothes, but also an extraordinary attitude and energy” commented Eli Russell Linnetz, whose lens has already immortalized celebrities such as Justin and Haily Bieber , Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. We can’t wait to find out the rest, what about you?