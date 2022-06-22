Scarlett Johansson “guess the series” with Drake and Jimmy Fallon | instagram

The program The Tonight Show with the presenter and comedian Jimmy Fallon in 2013 he would have guests of honor, since we are referring to the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson and the rapper Drakewith whom you would organize a fun sign game, they have to try to guess the word.

In the year 2013, the beautiful actress was starting to become more recognized among comic book fans for her appearances as the flirtatious and dangerous spy. Black Widowso Fallon would decide to join her with the rapper, who years later would give something to talk about publicly declaring his love for the beautiful singer Rihanna.

The beautiful woman showed off in a flirtatious blue dress that perfectly fit her slender silhouette, an interesting neckline in the chest section, as it had three openings that made her look fantastic, most of the comments on the video are admiring her beauty, her long blonde hair loose and natural.

He organized them into teams of two, Scarlett Johansson alongside a rapper whose stage name is Black Thoughtyou, Drake with Jimmy Fallon they would play”charades“, a characteristic game of the program, where they have to guess with signs the names of the songs, series, movies, first starting the protagonist of “story of a marriage“.

The series you have to interpret and guess Black Thought it is “The Walking Dead“, so the actress raises three fingers of her hand to let her know the number of words to guess, so that the rapper knows the third word Scarlett throws herself to the floor and quickly knows what series she is talking about, so in less than tolerance minute you guessed the name.

Scarlett Johansson: “guess the series” with Drake and Jimmy Fallon, photo: instagram



Then the other team followed, the song to guess is “It’s Raining Men“, in this case, the driver would be the one who gave clues to Drakestarting by raising three fingers of his hand referring to the number of words, leaving for the second, with his hands and arms he wanted to try to make the rain, to which the rapper quickly knew that it was that song, in less than 40 seconds had already hit.

The game progresses and they draw, so to decide a winner, both teams have to guess the name of the song at the same time “Fly Me To The Moon“Debating the dispute, however, who guessed it first was Drake, coming out victorious along with Jimmy Fallonclosing the segment.

CLICKING HERE you can watch the full episode.