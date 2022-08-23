Guess who? He used to work as a cashier and now he has a $3 million Bugatti.

The Puerto Rican singer achieved unprecedented success that allowed him to get a Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 valued at 3.5 million dollars. He reads on and finds out who we’re talking about.

Bugatti It has always been characterized throughout its history by remaining in the Top-3 of the most exclusive car brands in the world. Founded by Ettore Bugatti in 1909 in the small town of Molsheima few kilometers from the Rhine river that forms the border between France and Germany, from its beginnings it had as a flag the luxury and elegance typical of the Gallic country.

“Nothing can be too beautiful, nothing can be too costly“, is its sales slogan and defines what awaits us when we face a model manufactured by the brand. Hence, the personalities of the world have Bugatti as a coveted object that also serves as a promotion amulet in the order Social.

From Tork we search our particular archive and unravel the story of a young simple born in Almirante Sur, Puerto Rico, who in his adolescence worked as a cashier in a supermarket and is currently the most listened to artist -for the second year in a row- on Spotify and has a Chiron Sport 110 model in his garage: yes, we’re talking about bad bunny.

Bad Bunny with his Bugatti

The Puerto Rican singer was the first artist of the urban genre to add this model of the French brand to his collection, whose market value reaches 3.5 million dollars. This Bugatti Chiron was considered in 2017 as the fastest production car in the world thanks to its 490 kilometers per hour top speed.

This performance is only possible thanks to its mid-positioned 8.0-litre W16 engine with some 1,500 peak horsepower. Since Bad Bunny added this Bugatti to his garage, the Puerto Rican transcended the threshold of mortals to reach the Olympus of the lucky that they can drive one of the most exclusive cars ever made.