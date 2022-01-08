“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” between mixed marriages and interracial kisses, it was an atomic bomb for the USA- Corriere.it

from Walter Veltroni

was the first film about a mixed marriage, the first in which a black man and a white woman kiss. It was Hollywood, with that film, that took sides

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? the parents of Joey Drayton, the white girl, ask the black maid who works in their house. She answers, questioningly, Reverend Martin Luther King ?. This sentence, shot in the spring of 1967, was then drastically cut a year later when, in Memphis, the leader of the black American battles was killed by a gunshot fired by James Earl Ray, a racist follower of George Wallace who he ran for the presidency of the United States in 1968 with segregationist positions. Wallace had been the protagonist, as governor of Alabama, in sensational demonstrations against the rights of blacks to the point of going personally in front of universities and schools in his state to prevent African American young people and children from attending their courses.

this is the America in which it sees the light

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?, Stanley Kramer’s film with the great Sidney Poitier, who passed away on Friday, which marked an important stage in overcoming, at the level of widespread consciousness, the prejudices that relegated blacks to the margins of civilized life. the first film about a mixed marriage, the first where a black man and a white woman kiss. In that America it was an atomic bomb. Precisely because that story was not the daughter of independent cinema. No, it was Hollywood, this time, taking sides. He was the director of Winners and losers and of This crazy crazy world to tell of the unlikely, still illegal in many southern states, a love affair between boys with different skin colors. It was Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn who embodied the liberal parents and not Peter Fonda or Dennis Hopper, the protagonists of Easy rider.

The story of this film did not speak to those who were already on the side of Martin Luther King, of the integration policies of John and Bob Kennedy or of the civil rights norms that Lyndon Johnson approved in continuity with his predecessor. The Civil rights act of 1964 and the subsequent intervention to guarantee full voting rights to African Americans were approved in a climate of clash with the positions of the segregationists and racists who, even in the democratic party, had electoral, political and state control of the South of the USA . It should not be forgotten that George Wallace was a Democrat. Those prejudices deeply inhabited American society, across the board.

And Spencer Tracy himself, playing the character of Joey’s liberal father meeting his daughter’s black boyfriend, she can’t help but embarrassment. But a similar sentiment, even more extreme, represented by John’s black parents, played by the unforgettable Sidney Poitier. They themselves are thrilled that their son has crossed the border that for generations had separated the feelings and lives of peers with different skin colors. The film was by no means a feel-good one, if anything the courageous sanction of a social and morality change initiated. Something not accomplished, as the dramatic case of George Floyd demonstrates.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? ends with a memorable monologue performed by Spencer Tracy, who will die 17 days after filming ends and will never measure the extent of his words: There will be 100 million people here in the United States who will feel disgusted, offended, provoked by you. two and you’ll have to live with it. Maybe every day for the rest of your lives. You may try to ignore their existence or you may feel pity for them and their prejudices, their bigotry, their blind hatred and their stupid fears. But when it is necessary you will have to know how to stay close to each other and send these people to hell….