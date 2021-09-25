Guess who’s coming to dinner, previews, inquiries, Rai 3, episodes, reports

Tonight on TV Saturday 25 September 2021. Up Raitre the new edition of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner conducted by Sabrina Giannini. On Network 4 instead the spy movie A 007, from Russia with love with Sean Connery.

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the musical program Arena ’60 ’70 ’80. For two Saturdays the Verona Arena is transformed into a large open-air disco to celebrate the Italian and international hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Amadeus go back to being a DJ. Today, among others, the Europe, i Village People, Samantha Fox, Umberto Tozzi And Gianna Nannini.

On Raitre, on the other hand, at 21.20, the new edition of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. After the special last February dedicated to Covid-19, the investigation program conducted by Sabrina Giannini, which talks about the environment, animals and sustainable food models. Three new episodes are planned dedicated to truths, scandals and false myths related to food.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, prose evening with the theatrical performance Fortunately, Riccardo is there. Riccardo Rossi rewrites the history of modern times, through the events that changed our lives: from the invention of the transistor to computers, from the killing of John Lennon to the death of Caravaggio.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the talent Tù yes que vales. Second appointment with the selections of the program conducted by Belen Rodriguez, flanked by Martin Castrogiovanni, Alessio Sakara And Giulia Stabile. To the jurors Maria De Filippi, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammucari And Gerry Scotti the task of choosing the best talents. The winner will receive 100,000 euros.

On Tv8instead, at 8.15 pm, the musical program Global Citizen Live – Music for the planet. Live the event that raises funds to defend the planet. Various locations, from Paris to London, to New York: here, in Central Park, among others, the Coldplay from Chris Martin, Jennifer Lopez And Camila Cabello.

On Real Time, at 9.30 pm, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Samantha she has an obsessive relationship with food and now, due to her weight, her life is in grave danger. Making the situation even more dramatic is her insane habit of posting videos that film her eating.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2018, by Bill Holdeman, Book Club – Anything can happen, with Diane Keaton. The life of 4 friends over 60, emancipated and bored, is shaken by the reading of the audacious bestseller “Fifty Shades of Gray“. It will lead to flirting and “unseemly” situations.

On Network 4instead, at 9:25 pm, the spy film of 1963, by Terence Young, A 007, from Russia with love, with Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. The Specter criminal organization wants to steal a Soviet decoder, the Lektor, and kill James Bond (Sean Connery). The beautiful Russian spy Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi): convinced that she is acting for the good of her country, she tries to deceive her British colleague.

On Italy 1, at 9.20 pm, the 1996 comedy film, by Joe Pytka, Space Jam, with Gèrard Depardieu, Alain Delon. The cynical owner of a carnival on the Nerdlucks planet sends a gang to Earth to kidnap the Looney Tunes. To save himself, Bugs Bunny offers the aliens a basketball game: if he loses he will move with his friends to Nerdlucks. But alongside the rabbit is the great Michael Jordan.

On 20 Mediasetinstead, at 9.00 pm, the 2008 action film, by Paul WS Anderson, Death Race, with Jason Statham. In a prison of the future, inmates are forced to participate in crazy car races where they have to put their lives on the line. Jansen, ace of the wheel, decides to rebel.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2001 thriller film, by Frank Oz, The score, with Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. Burglar Nick Wells retires from “craft”To devote himself to the restaurant he took over. One day an old friend, Max, shows up at the club and offers him one last shot.

On Cine34finally, at 9.00 pm, the 2006 drama film, by Daniele Luchetti, My brother is a son unique, with Elio Germano, Riccardo Scamarcio. Accio and Manrico are two brothers who are very close to each other and in love with the same girl. During the 60s, however, they are divided by political passion and a tragic destiny.

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2013, by and with Leonardo Pieraccioni, A fantastic coming and going. Due to a misunderstanding, Arturo is thrown out of the house by his wife. But he doesn’t make a fuss of it and takes the opportunity to reinvent himself a life that was now close to him.

On Sky Cinema Dueinstead, at 9.15 pm, the drama film of 2020, by Danielle Arbid, The Russian lover, with Sergei Polunin, Laetitia Dosch. Hélène, a teacher and a divorced mother, and Alexandre, a married Russian diplomat, entertain a relationship often meeting in the suburbs of Paris for several months. But one day…

On Sky Cinema Familyfinally, at 9.00 pm, the adventure film of 2019, by Nicolas Vanier, On the wings adventure, with Louis Vazquez. Christian is a scientist who specializes in wild geese; his son, a young video game lover. They will find themselves united by a project: to save a species of geese in danger.