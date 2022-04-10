Guest looks (of women over 50) to dress impeccably at a wedding

Feeling favored and special is what we mainly want in a wedding. With this dual purpose we select 10 outfits for all tastes loaded with style tips. From Carolina de Mnaco’s skirt and jacket suit, to Naty Abascal’s fuchsia dress; when it comes to a infallible guest styling they never fail.

ISABEL PREYSLER AND A SWEET MIDI DRESS

Isabel Preysler in a perfect midi dress for a guest look.Gtresonline

Years go by and Isabel Preysler is still the queen of elegance. There is no event in which she does not stand out with her styling. If she daily she confesses to adore the good basics like a cashmere sweater and a trench coat, when she has to dress up the party the midi-dress It is his fetish garment. We remember this pleated design of Miguel Sailorperfect for a wedding. “I am nothing of excesses”, Isabel confessed in an interview with TELVA, which is why she chose to give all the prominence to the dress by combining it with black sandals and a simple handbag; the only concession: some XL earrings.

CHRISTY TURLINGTON’S (TRICK) BLACK DRESS

Christy Turlington model.Gtresonline

Although wear black on a weddinga is unusual, it is by no means forbidden. Furthermore, it can be a very elegant option. We advise you, yes, to avoid it at morning weddings where it is preferable to go for more vivid tones. For a late-night wedding, a midi dress like the one worn by model Christy Turlington will be a hit. We note her style trick: offset the modesty of the length and crew neck with subtle transparencies.

THE ART TO WEAR NATY ABASCAL’S HEADDRESS

Naty Abascal at Pilar Rubio’s wedding.Gtresonline

She was (with the permission of Victoria Beckham) our favorite guest at the famous wedding of Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos. Always original and daring, Naty Abascal we expected no less. Impressive, the fashion consultant monopolizes all the spotlights with this capote dress by Oscar de la Rentadressed with a belt with fringe detail and a floral headdress. If you choose a large headdress like Naty’s, it is a good idea that it be the same color as the dress to create harmony and not fall into excess.