guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, talks about the new couple

Kris Jenner, the most televised mom on planet Earth, was hosted on the program The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which she let herself go, in all sincerity, between gossip, laughter and various scoops, about the beloved lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently engaged.

He began by saying that their countless very sensual photographs in which they kiss passionately often have it made uncomfortable and that when you find yourself with them in a room, you automatically feel too much and you don’t know what to do with yourself. On those occasions, looking for an escape routeJenner jokingly admits: “They make you want to hide in a closet.”

After some spicy and ironic jokes about the couple, Kris has immediately declared openly that she really appreciates her daughter’s new partner Kourtney who also revealed that he had planned all by himself the fantastic wedding proposal on the California beach, surrounded by roses and romance. “It is a treasure, and they are so happy. They can’t wait, ”the proud mom continues:“ I’m in that phase, really, really special, and I’m so excited for them. They are so cute“.

Kris Jenner: the lovebirds and their previous stories

They are all so thrilled about Kourtney’s first marriage that she never married despite having 3 children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, Reign and Penelope, while for Barker this it is the third marriage. He previously married Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, with whom he also had 2 children: Landon and Alabama. From the strong bond that united them it was thought that Shanna had taken the news of the union with the Kardashian badly, but in reality this gossip has been denied since the former model of Playboy she happily returned to the arms of her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.