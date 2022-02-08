Guest (Rock) Stars, fragments of music and cinema: Phil Collins

Phil Collins he is best known as the lead singer and drummer of Genesis. Yet as an actor, in his most important foray into the world of cinema, he was highly regarded for the lead role in “Buster”. But was it really the only time?

Philip David Charles Collins, aka Phil Collins, born in ’51, is a musician and drummer in Genesis until 1975, when he also became the singer following the abandonment of Peter Grabriel. In the early 1980s, she started a successful solo career: 7 singles in first place between the US and the UK. As a solo artist she has produced such hit albums as 1981m’s “Face Value”, “No Jacket Required“Of 1985 and … But seriuosly of 1989.

His discography includes eight studio albums that have reached 33.5 million certified copies sold in the States. A rough estimate of 150 million copies worldwide makes him the singer with the highest number of sales, second only to Paul McCartney And Michael Jackson. He has collected 8 Grammy Awards, 2 Golden Globes, 5 Music Brit Awards, a Disney Legends and… 1 Oscar!

The Oscar, however, was not given to his interpretation as an actor, but always as a musician for the 2000 soundtrack of the animated film “Tarzan“With the song”You’ll be in my heart“. As early as 1985, Collins had been nominated for an Oscar – and close to winning – with the song “Against all odds“.

Phil Collins Acting Career: Buster

The most significant role in which Phil Collins’ interpretative skills are appreciated is “Buster”, 1988 film. Directed by David Green and tells the story of Buster Edwardsthe best known London thief and the role he played in the famous assault on the mail train Glasgow-London which took place in 1963 and whose “lootWas never found.

Buster, the protagonist, is played by Phil Collins. The critics of the time had conflicting opinions on the film in general and on the idea of ​​romanticizing the figure of the criminal, but it was very positive towards the individual interpretations of the actors. Phil Collins and Julie Walters had many awards and several nominations. At the box office, the film grossed $ 540,000.

Original poster “Buster”

Collins’ beginnings in cinema

Phil Collins’ beginnings in film can be traced back to 1964when – still a kid – he made an appearance in the film of Beatles “A hard day’s night (All for one)And still as a boy he acted in the theatrical version of Oliver Twist.

Camei and other equity investments

Steven Spielberg he wanted it in “Hook – Captain Hook”, A 1991 film with Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, Robin Williams, Charlie Korsmo, Bob Hoskins and many others. Phil Collins plays a cameo, the minor role of the London Police Commissioner. Hook is the sequel to “Peter Pan”, Where we find a grown Peter, with family and children, a successful lawyer who has forgotten his past. When Captain Hook kidnaps his children, Peter returns to Neverland to save them and challenge his enemy, Hook again.

Phil Collins as Police Inspector – Hook, 1991

Among the participations there is also the documentary “AIDS – War on the virus“Of 1993.

Also in 1993 is his starring role in “Malicious jokes”Directed by Stephan Elliott. The film was nominated for Palme d’Or of the Cannes Film Festival in 1993. The plot is curious. Roland Copping is a particularly sadistic insurance investigator who likes to work out ingenious malice and malice against anyone. Until he runs into the Wheats who are filing for compensation for the theft of precious cutlery. The theft was staged to defraud insurance. Having discovered this, Copping pursues the spouses with threats, malicious jokes and phone calls to extort money from them and have the family BMW delivered. Tired of the abuse of the insurance agent, Jonathan – the architect of the crime simulation – decides to take revenge. He organizes, together with his brother hospitalized in a clinic, a sensational joke that has the flavor of revenge. In the end, both Roland Copping and Jonathan recognize each other for who they are and together laugh at the whole affair.

The following year the film participates in the International Fantastic Film Festival in Brussels, and the director gets the Golden Crow.

Other participations: animation, TV series, video games

Phil Collins was also in his film career voice actor. He voiced him in animated films:

Balto of 1995; And

The Jungle Book 2 from 2003.

The singer is, however, mentioned in the satirical cartoon “South Park“While holding the Oscar obtained in 2000 with the song”You’ll be in my heart“. In 1985, Collins participates as guest star to the TV series Miami Vicein the episode entitled “Phil the Shill”Where he plays the role of a scammer. All time for TVtook part in a series of sketches for the show “The two Ronnies”And for two consecutive years – 1992 and 1993 – he was the television presenter of the handover ceremony Billboard Music Awards.

In the end, “interprets“Himself in video game “Rockstar Games GTA: Vice City Stories” of the 2006. The aim of the game is to protect the singer before and after the concerts. In the video game there are two Collins hits as “soundtracks”: In The Air tonight And Easy lover.

Phil Collins’s music in cinema

Where he does not appear as an actor, Phil Collins is present in the cinema with his music. In addition to the already mentioned winner of the Oscar Prize“You’ll be in my heart”, Some of Collins’ hits appear in other films.

In American Psycho – psychotic and obsessive fan Patrick Bateman (played by Christian Bale) – reads deep meanings in Phil Collins’ work with Genesis, while less enthusiastic about the singer’s solo career. Meanwhile in the background pass the songs of “In Too Deep” And “Sussudio“.

“In the Air tonight”- in addition to being used in the video game – it is also heard in the film Hangover and in a commercial (Cadbury) in which there is a gorilla playing the drums.