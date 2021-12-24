guests and rules to follow for the health emergency

It seems that even the Christmas holidays do not herald the best. Covid won’t let go and there are new rules you should know.

Almost two years have passed since the start of the pandemic. The health emergency situation in which we find ourselves must by no means be underestimated.

Despite the vaccination campaign, at the moment they are thousands positive people al Covid and hundreds of those hospitalized or at home with home care. The new variant Omicron it seems even more infectious of the others and it seems that it leaves no way out to anyone. For this reason, experts warn about the possible risks of contagion in these days of celebration when friends and family have the opportunity to be together. What appears very clear to scientists is that we must not let our guard down and be cautious. Many are appealing to the common sense of the Italians who must not take the situation lightly. Let’s find out immediately how we should behave in these days of celebration.

Covid alarm: experts fear a worsening of infections, these are the rules we should all follow!

These Christmas holidays are also arousing worry in the eyes of experts. If last year we were forced into the house and on short visits with our relatives, this year things are very different.

Thanks also to vaccines, this year we can organize house partiesas long as there is caution from everybody. In particular, experts recommend some behaviors to follow. It should wear always there mask And wash often hands, even with the use of disinfectant gels. The Older people they should eat at a separate table from their grandchildren as they are more fragile and have a high risk of getting sick. Better if everyone in the family has done at least two doses of the vaccine. When receiving guests from outside the household, you should ask them for a swab so as to avoid any health risk.

Another very important thing is that of open windows every now and then to ventilate the rooms. It should always be done, even if it is particularly cold. Although these rules may seem severe and unfair, we cannot underestimate this new variant, it would be a very serious mistake. We may find ourselves dealing with a new “boom” of infections they hospitals they would find themselves in difficulty as during the first months of the pandemic.

Despite the festive atmosphere, the better avoid hugs and kisses. The important thing is to spend time with our loved ones without risking theirs and our health. With some little ones sacrifice and strength of will we will be able to get away with it, once again.

