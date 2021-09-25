guests, new Stranger Things series

All ready for the highly anticipated TUDUM, the streaming event promoted by the platform Netflix. Live from the platform’s social channels (both Youtube, Facebook And Twitter), the appointment will take place Saturday 25 September and will have numerous surprises in store for subscribers. In fact, users will have the opportunity to preview images and clips of some of Netflix’s most loved and popular series. From the second season of The Witcher to that of Bridgerton, passing through the blockbuster dystopian Don’t Look Up, it will be an event all star in the name of great news.

TUDUM: an interactive window promoted by Netflix

Historic event promoted by the Netflix platform. For almost two years now, video streaming activities have seen an undeniable intensification, also considering the restrictions due to the health emergency. To reconfirm its excessive power was the American company that has therefore chosen to promote this more interactive showcase, opening up to dialogue with its subscribers. The event was born from this need TUDUM, which will take place next Saturday 25 September. It will be three hours, during which they will alternate 145 guests for a total of 70 titles which, in the coming months, will land on the platform.

Event program: previews, surprises and guests

From Charlize Théron to Millie Bobby Brown (there Eleven from Stranger Things); from Jennifer Lawrence (protagonist of Don’t Look Up) to Chis Hemsworth And The Rock. TUDUM will therefore boast the presence of some of the most beloved faces of the small and large screen. Opening the dance will be Lily Sigh, who will be at the helm of the first hour of the event. During this segment, moreover, some clips of the new film will be shown exclusively Red Notice. In the first hour, a first glimpse of the new seasons of Ozark, Bridgerton and there will be a welcome surprise regarding Stranger Things. The second hour of the event will instead be managed by Finn Wolfhard And Caleb McLaughlin.

In addition to exclusive clips from The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla and the fourth season of Cobra Kai a preview of Cowboy Bepop and revealed the new Tyler Rake movie. At the same time, we will be able to attend a panel dedicated to the heroines of action movies: Regina King, Charlize Théron And Zazie Beetz will be among the faces present. The third and final segment of the event, led by Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton. A preview clip of the Don’t Look Up, announced the release of the second season of Emily in Paris (complete with exclusive trailer) and a special greeting dedicated to the “new” Queen Elizabeth of The Crown. TUDUM will start at 18:00, however, anyone wishing to attend some pre-shows, in which Korean and Indian series will be presented, will be able to connect which hour before, starting from 14:00.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO: “Tale and Which Show” 2021, Pierpaolo Pretelli is Sangiovanni: the reaction of the fans [FOTO]