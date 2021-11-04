guests of Gucci Love Parade

A crazy show. Unique. Sparkling. Sexy. Timeless. Yesterday the Gucci Love Parade was staged on the Walk of Fame, used as a catwalk. Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, he knows how to make people talk about himself and the maison. He knows how to push fashion beyond borders, beyond the canons of beauty, beyond the labels between revolution, ‘glitter’ and variety of shapes and genres. From the historic Academy Award cinema, the Chinese Theater, tdouble-breasted uxedo inspired by the 60s, trousers with visible laces or mega zips, bondage dresses, latex bustiers and tops, gloves and tiaras up to necklaces with pendants in the shape of sex toys. And again, feathers, dressing gowns with marabou edges (like one of those Marilyn Monroe wore), fetish masks, cowboy hats, stockings and jeans

“My mother used to say that Los Angeles shines with its own magic, that it is timeless and a place that touches divinity, becoming a mythology of the possible “. Thanks to him Hollywood, for one night, turned into Gucciwood, nine letters full of desire“Said Michele.

Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Miranda July, St. Vincent and Phoebe Bridgers just a few of the ‘stars’ that shone on the Hollywood parade catwalk yesterday Boulevard – The first show in attendance after the pandemic of the fashion house – wrapped in wonderful clothes, or rather works of art, by GG. “This is a dream come true, it was an immense emotion“, has explained Alessandro Michele, who called up a celebrity parade as guests: Alessandro Borghi, Gwyneth Paltrow (in vintage Gucci suit designed by Tom Ford in 1996), Diane Keaton (in a coat born from the contamination between Gucci and Balenciaga), Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus, Bilie Eilish, Maneskin, Lizzo, Paul Mescal, Olivia Wilde, Thomasine Mckenzie just to name a few.

Over 100 exits on the catwalk like the years that the Florentine maison turns this year. For the occasion, the creative director gave us a tribute to cinema: