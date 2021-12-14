“Guesus”, the new album by Gué is out: a vademecum for rap in Italy

by Antonio Mazzolli

Cosimo Fini, aka Gué (no longer Gué Pequeno as he himself announced), released his seventh solo album, entitled “Guesus”, on 10 December.

For the Milanese artist it is the third official release in this 2021, after the re-release of “The golden boy” ten years after its release and “Fastlife 4”, the mixtape series started in 2006 together with DJ Harsh.

This new album, containing 16 tracks, varied on a musical level: a must that in his career Gué always wanted to repeat, mixing sounds but always showing his true attitude: that raw rap.

The musical carpet is sewn to perfection by producer Andy 6pm, although Shablo, 2nd Roof, Night Skinny, Marz, Zef, Dj Shocca and Marco Polo also intervene along the way of the album.

There are also numerous features of the album: among the Italian artists there are the colleague and friend Marracash (also recently released with the album “Noi, them, the others”), Geolier, Rose Villain (with whom he had already signed the hit “Chico”), Salmo, Ketama126, Franco126, Ernia, Coez and Elisa. Among the foreign artists instead present Rick Ross, a true master of the American scene, as well as Jadakiss, and Dutchavelli, one of the youngest artists on the British scene.

A mature and ambitious album, which continues along the lines of the previous “Mr. Fini”, where Gué confessed to inner problems as he had never done in his career. The condition of the artist out of the limelight, drugs and loneliness are concepts that reappear at the age of 40 and present the bill in more than one piece.

There is no shortage of hammered ego trips, such as the heavy “Daytona” with Marracash, or “Blitz” with the young Neapolitan Geolier.

In general, Gué is good at digging up in the imagination of films, books and works of art that he has always been able to integrate into his writing, leaving the listener with a feeling of culture that he can carry with him in his musical experience.

A hip hop that looks to the past, to the old school, to eighties and nineties sounds, combining it with a modern production and songs that are much closer to what rap has been in recent years.

To keep the whole standing together is a feeling of melancholy acceptance of a reality that differs from appearances, of a world that pretends to be what it is not, but what it would like to be.

An album not easy to write for the Milanese rapper, who however seems to be at the peak of his career despite his over twenty-year presence on the music scene. A 2021 that was truly a golden year in response to rival albums (only in music) Marracash and Salmo.

The album cover depicts Gué in the guise of Jesus Christ, with a white tank top and a barbed crown, as well as tattoos in plain sight. Cover that certainly did not miss the controversy, as scheduled.

Now a concert on December 20 in Milan to celebrate the release of this album, waiting for the dates of 2022.

This is the tracklist of the album:

1 – The G, The U, The E pt. 2

2 – Gangstar of Love (feat. Rick Ross)

3 – Crying on the Lambo (feat. Rose Villain)

4 – Blitz! (feat. Geolier)

5 – Daytona (feat. Marracash)

6 – Poison

7 – None (feat. Coez)

8 – Futura ex (feat. Ernia)

9 – Unhealthy Things (interlude)

10 – Without Dreams (feat. Elisa)

11 – Blue Monday (feat. Salmo)

12 – Sponsor (feat.dutchavelli)

13 – Nicolas Cage (feat. Jadakiss)

14 – Domai (feat. Ketama126)

15 – Cold, sad, dangerous (feat. Franco126)

16 – Too Old to Die Young (feat. Shablo)