Gueye dithyrambic with Neymar and Messi

the PSG will face this Sunday theOlympic Marseille as part of the 32nd day of Ligue 1. The Parisians will want to ensure success to try to end this mixed season as best as possible but also to take a huge step towards a new league title. The capital club can count on Gana Gueyewho struggled to return after his success at the CAN. Interviewed by the media Square, the Senegal international has answered a number of questions about his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates.

“The best finisher? Messi ! It’s incredible, he doesn’t hit, he passes on goal! The most technical and the best dribbler? Neymar is very very strong! Ball at the foot, if he wants, there is no one who can take the ball from him! The hardest part of training? There are two who really hurt: Presko (Kimpembe) and Abdou Diallo, and when he hurts, it really hurts… And Layvin Kurzawa when he comes back from injury. He is angry and breaks everything! The funniest ? Draxler is not bad! He looks shy like that, reserved, but he’s crazy, he makes people laugh too much! The most professional? Me ! (laughs) There is Di Maria who is professional. He comes early and stays late! »