Gugu Mbatha-Raw with Reese Witherspoon for the new Apple TV + series

The former co-star of “The Morning Show“, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, will star in the new thriller series produced by Reese Witherspoon entitled“ Surface ”, for which eight episodes are planned. The start of production is scheduled for 2021. A time frame has not yet been established for the premiere.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw: a new name for the Apple Studios project

The “Surface” series, the details of which have not yet been revealed, is based on an original idea by Veronica West. West recently oversaw Hulu’s “High Fidelity” which, despite the excellent reviews, was surprisingly canceled after a season. She is also co-producer of the upcoming revival of Showtime’s “Dexter”.

“Surface” will be produced by Reese Witherspoon with her Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios.

The thriller brings Mbatha-Raw back to Apple after his supporting role in the first season of “The Morning Show”. The actress will be the next star in the Disney + Marvel drama series “Loki”.

The latest works by Mbatha-Raw and Whiterspoon

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s film rehearsals include “Motherless Brooklyn – Secrets of a City” (2019) in which she is directed by Edward Norton and stars opposite Bruce Willis and Willem Dafoe; “The Contest” (2020) written and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe with Keira Knightley; and “Come Away” prequel to the stories of Alice and Peter Pan, imaginatively given for brothers.

Loading... Advertisements

The actress is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Curtis Brown in the UK.

A particularly productive period for Reese Whiterspoon, highly acclaimed in the drama series “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019) where she starred alongside Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. The screen has given her other satisfactions with the tv series for Apple Tv + “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

His latest acting test is in the miniseries “Tanti Piccoli Fuochi” based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng.

01/12/2020