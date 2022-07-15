Guianese serenade, 7 deadly sins plus Blessed cell phone and works for children in their day

After 50 years of musicalizing the lives of several generations, the Serenata Guayanesa group celebrates its half century with two special concerts at the Teresa Carreño Theater.

In addition, this weekend marks Children’s Day and the Solaz Agenda brings you the best options for the honorees, while for the big ones the theatrical program comes with the new season of Blessed Cellular, the comedy of down in the Sala Rajatabla plus the premiere of 7 deadly sins at the Humboldt Cultural Association.

Guianese Serenade: The Flea and the Louse It will be a concert as part of the celebration of the 50 years of the popular Venezuelan group. There will be two performances, July 16 at 4 pm and July 17 at 11 am in the Sala Ríos Reyna, of the Teresa Carreño Theater. Annaé Torrealba will be the presenter and Cheo Hurtado, Francisco Pacheco and the Gurrufio Ensemble will be guests. Tickets: from $20 to $80.

Blessed cell phone, the comedy of down returns to the stage for a second season and will do so in the Sala Rajatabla, where for the first time a show starring actors and actresses with down syndrome will be presented: Maru Bracho, Alberto Sasson, Greyber Rengifo and Zamantha Landi. Gabriela Vielma, the director of the down theater, defines this stage experience as a job placement program through theater. Functions: from today and until Sunday, July 24. Hours: Friday and Saturday at 5 pm and Sunday at 4 pm Entrance fee: 5 dollars.

At the BOD Cultural Center on July 17 at 4 pm, the smallest of the house will be able to enjoy their day with the version made by Nathalia Matínez of The little Prince, by the French writer Antoine Saint-Exuperi. This piece, directed by Fernando Martínez, recounts how a little prince who lives on an asteroid “discovers the strange way that adults see life and understands the value of love and friendship”. In the cast are Luis V. González, Alejandro Amaya and Amneris Treco. Price: from $9.09.

Diana Patricia and El Rocío Estudio de Flamenco join the celebration of Children’s Day with their own interpretation of Cinderella, full of music and flamenco. Place: Municipal Theater of Caracas on July 16 at 3 pm Tickets: $10, $20 and $25.

The Municipal Symphony Orchestra of Caracas will present the satirical operetta The 7 deadly sins on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 at 4 pm at the Humboldt Cultural Association. This seven-scene satirical show, original by Kurt Weill with a libretto by Bertolt Brecht, is artistically directed by maestro Rodolfo Saglimbeni and staged by Sandra Yajure. The cast is made up of Marilyn Viloria (mezzo-soprano), Domingo Balducci (tenor), Arturo Bocarruido (tenor), Abraham Camacho (baritone), Martín Camacho (bass) and Anakarina Fajardo (dancer).

The controversial Venezuelan film by Hernán Jabes, jezebel, will be released in theaters in August. However, from this July 15 and for 48 hours it can be seen via Streaming through Goliiive. This thriller shows a decadent vision of the Venezuela of 2033, which Alain and his three lovers will have to face. The cast includes Gabriel Agüero, Johanna Juliethe, Eliane Chipia and Shakti Maal. Tickets for the premiere can be obtained at @jezabelfilm.

The psychiatrist and poet Florencio Quintero will present his collection of poems The Melancholy of Hercules on July 16 at the Kalathos Bookstore in Los Chorros Sheds. The appointment is at 11 am and Rafael Arráiz Lucca will welcome the event.

Gerardo Valentín will pay homage to the country’s capital with Caracas, City of Meeting. Goyo Reyna will be the special guest and the repertoire will include hits from musical references such as Billos, Antaños de Stadium, Juan Vicente Torrealba and Alfredo Sadel on July 17 at 11:30 am at the BOD Cultural Center. Tickets: from $18.18.

The Juan José Landaeta Symphony Orchestra will be in the Simón Bolívar Hall, at the National Center for Social Action for Music, today at 4 pm Under the baton of maestro Alfredo Rugeles and with pianist Andrés Roig as guest soloist, they will perform the Concerto for piano and orchestra No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Suite from the ballet «Romeo and Juliet» by Sergei Prokofiev and Opus. 64a and 64b for large orchestra also by the same composer. Tickets: $5.

The Simón Bolívar Hall, at the National Center for Social Action for Music, will be attended by the Simon Bolivar Big Band Jazz on June 16 at 4 pm, directed by Josué Pinto. The repertoire has a selection of 10 jazz pieces. Price: $5.

Humans: A Midnight Trial is an experimental and musical theater project that is inspired by the work of Levy Rossell, and that can be seen at the BOD Cultural Center on July 16 and 17 at 6 pm The direction is by Patricia Castillo and the performances by Jeizer Ruiz , Yohn Terán, Stephannye Baena, Loswel Guzmán, Marx Cipriani, Mario Becerra, Bárbara Acevedo and Leomar Aponte. Tickets: from 70.25 bolívares.

July 20 returns to Netflix A place to dream with its fourth season. The fiction follows a nurse who arrives in Northern California in search of tranquility, where she meets who she thinks will be the love of her life.

the black phone is an adaptation of the homonymous story written by Joe Hill, son of the famous novelist Stephen King. The psychological horror suspense film tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a mysterious killer who has been stalking his town for a long time. The feature film can be seen from July 21 at Cinex.

“A collection of paintings unleashes horror on an unsuspecting family corrupted by the seven deadly sins of greed, envy, gluttony, lust, sloth, pride, and anger,” is the synopsis for The seven sins of the devila horror film that will hit theaters on Thursday, July 21.

The director Marc Moncusí will be in front of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra on July 22 at 4 pm The appointment is in the Simón Bolívar Hall, in the Center for Social Action for Music, and you will be able to appreciate a beautiful repertoire with pieces such as Der Rosenkavalier , op.59 suite by Richard Strauss and Pelléas and Mélisande, op.5. by Arnold Schoenberg. Tickets: $5.

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star The Man in Gray, an espionage tape that will be released on July 22 on Netflix. The plot revolves around a fugitive mercenary who must flee from a psychopath who is incessantly looking for him to end his life.

still on billboard

The king does not die, a remake of the original play by Frenchman Eugene Ionesco, under the direction of Marisol Martinez, is still at the Trasnocho Theater. In this Rajatabla production, full of black humor and criticism of power, Antonio Delli, Carolina Leandro, Grecia Augusta Rodríguez, Sandra Moncada, Armando Andrés González and Andrés Infante perform. The functions are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm and on Sundays at 6:30 pm Tickets: from 61.80 bolívares.

Enjoy the latest three features of Oxygen: An overshadowed drama, in the La Viga Hall of the Chacao Cultural Center. This is a theatrical piece by Manuel Barreto “in which you will be able to see how the oil fever disappeared, and the Oxygen, the most precious thing to live and that now does not exist”. Performances: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5 pm Tickets: $7.

The Acting Group is in the Cultural Trasnocho with the story of some nice harlequins, Plin Plan Plum: Out of control!. The direction is in charge of Pedro Arias and the performance of Alejandra Lungavite, Eva Rosel, Ángel Sanz and Belto Veramendi. Hours: Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm Prices: children $5 and adults $10.

The Skena group continues with the tenderness, a romantic comedy by Alfredo Sanzol that has been successful for five years in Madrid. This story comes to Caracas from the hand of actor and director Basilio Álvarez and a cast made up of Marcos Moreno, Carmen Terife, Daniel Rodríguez, Ani Lozada, Guido Villamizar and Ivanna Cordido, who play three women and three men who, for similar reasons, but opposite at the same time, they coincide in a “desert” island. Shows: Fridays and Saturdays at 4:30 pm, and Sundays at 4 pm Tickets: Fridays $12, and Saturdays and Sundays $15.

The Sergio Blanco Cycle continues in the Trasnocho Cultural. They appear on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays The Düsseldorf Roar at 4 p.m. and When you walk over my grave at 6:30 pm Tickets: $10 (Friday) and $12 (Saturday and Sunday).

Marvel’s popular superhero Thor returns to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunder. This new adventure of the god of thunder presents not only the character played by Chris Hemsworth, but also a female version of him who will be played by Natalie Portman.

Austin Butler stars Elvis, the Warner Bros film that follows the singer’s life from his rise to fame to stardom. One theme the film explores is Presley’s complicated relationship with his agent, played by Tom Hanks. The film can be seen in Cinex theaters.

The documentary the year of the persistence, by Venezuelan Sergio Monsalve, is screened in Cinex theaters. The feature film offers a look at the difficulties that Venezuelan cinema faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minions: A Villain is Born is the sequel to the fun animated film from 2015, where these peculiar yellow beings will make the whole family laugh with their adventures.

Lightyear tells the story of Buzz, one of the main characters of the successful animated saga, toy story. Only this time it is not about the toy that everyone knows, but about the character in which it was inspired. The film can be seen at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

Discover the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, an experienced test plane pilot, in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is a sequel to Top Gun: The Passion and Glory, from 1986, and stars Tom Cruise.