Guide in Tijuana Ukrainian arrival

Tijuana.— A 17-year-old boy stands for six hours in the place where passengers arrive at the airport. He carries a blue and yellow sign that reads: “Welcome Ukrainians”. The first group of displaced people who for four days crossed a continent comes out; Disoriented, they turn from side to side.

Alec, who traveled from San Diego, takes a few steps forward and, as he speaks to them in their language, they burst into tears. He is one of the christian volunteers —Americans, but of Ukrainian or Russian descent— who came from different parts of California such as Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego to help families who fled the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

They have arrived since last weekend and from dawn until almost midnight they are planted in the Tijuana airport to receive even the last of the families that arrive on Mexican soil, in order to request asylum from the United States government. They receive them, transfer them to safe places and accompany them to the border ports.

Also read: Gas and oil, weapons of the Russian war in Ukraine

The Tijuana migrant care office estimates that between 200 and 250 migrants (Ukrainians and Russians) arrive in the city daily, all to begin their asylum process in United States.

The volunteers are distinguished by the white shirts they wear as if it were a kind of uniform, the only word they have written along the chest is “Love”.

While some approach the families with a welcome sign, others translate the documents, others offer them food. They hold out their hands to them, outside the aerial building buses wait for them to take them to shelters or to the Garita San Ysidro and Otay Mesa border ports.

Ed is another of the volunteers, he, unlike the rest, was born in Russia and traveled from Sacramento to join the support network that emerged for displaced people from the war. He has no family in Ukrainebut, as he says, empathy is something that can be felt for any other person.

“I have no connection with anyone there, I know some friends who were born in that country, but what I want to say is that helping is born of love for people, for anyone because this is a tragedy that affects many families,” he lamented.

It also reads: Mexico, a priority target of the diplomacy of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Each volunteer changes shifts to carry the sign and receive those who continue to arrive. Others make calls to coordinate transfers, while the rest explain the process to request asylum. They answer your questions as best they can. They warn them of the danger to which some have already been subjected, undue charges for alleged asylum cases that end up being a hoax.

Alec has only one motivation for what he does: love. Just like the word he has written on his chest, above his heart.

“It is a tragedy and what we do is little for all that they suffer,” says the young man who lives in San Diego County, but who is the son of Ukrainian parents; “I live here in a safe place and I help because I can, but I want to think that if it were me someone else would do this for me.”