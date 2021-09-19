Guide to 90s-inspired curly haircuts to copy this fall because (still) super cool

Photo credit: Steve Granitz – Getty Images

Natural hair is the new trend and that means seeing long last enhance curly hair, free to be themselves. After years of dictatorship of the smooth or at the most of the perfect waves, finally it is time for curls, more or less tight but never too defined and certainly fluffy. A rediscovery to which the lockdown gave the definitive contribution, during which new canons of beauty were created which include low maintenance and the exaltation of what nature has given us. Tutorials are popular on the internet with advice and tips on products and techniques to be used to best enhance the shape of each type of hedgehog, from scrunching to plopping, but what about the curly hair cuts, from whom do the coolest inspirations come?

Absolutely from hair of the 90s divas, when still a bit wild they sported envious curls: Andy McDowell, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Jessica Parker were true icons, but Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Lisa Bonet have also inspired millions of women and girls with their looks, and who today are once again a point of reference for contemporary stars such as Zendaya, Emrata, Vanessa Hudgens, Halle Berry, Rihanna. It is true, treating curls takes time and dexterity, but your hair will thank you. Do not stress them anymore with plates and hairdryers, in fact, it will ensure that they are healthy and bright, without forgetting that the natural shape of the hair is the one that best suits our face shape: we bet that you will immediately come younger to me?

If you are still not entirely convinced, then you need to take a look at these 90s curly hair cuts by curly celebs: their looks are more current than ever, to be copied immediately.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker it is her hair, which today sports long, curly and with a few white locks. Even when all were super smooth, at the top of her success with Sex & The City she stayed true to her natural hair. The medium-long even cut with a few slightly shorter locks to give the shape it is very current even today, perhaps with a more decisive frontal scaling.

Whitney Houston

Short curly hair? Absolutely those of Whitney Houston, very current when worn without a side line: on the other hand in the 90s the echoes of the previous decade were felt and how! An inspiration if we want to dare with bangs without losing body to the hair.

Nicole Kidman

The natural hair of Nicole Kidman they are a pre-Raphaelite dream, amidst curls and a bright, clear red. In the 90s we saw her with long and very rich hair, tamed to the maximum giving a wider and more defined spiral shape, while the scaling on the front gave immediate volume and greater definition to the locks.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez it has accustomed us to a very precise and well defined, perfectly studied (with excellent results). But her thick wavy hair of a beautiful golden color actually sprouts not only a dark brown, but also wide and soft curls, which she unveiled in the 1990s before being consecrated as a star (and as a blonde). Yet this bob is more glamorous than ever: with a shag-style bangs, it would look perfect in 2021 too.