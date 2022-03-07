Guide to become an expert and control all the notifications of your Xiaomi – Xiaomi News

Notifications are essential to be aware of any new message, alert or call received. Still, these are not always welcome. There are times of the day when we may need greater concentration.

Whether at work, in class, in a meeting, or simply at the movies, we probably need specifically disable or control the notifications received on our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO. If that is your case, do not miss this guide where we explain in detail how to control any MIUI notification like a master.

Control your Xiaomi notifications like an expert

Fortunately, MIUI has endless settings with which we can hide or silence notifications . There are extremely simple methods, such as pressing the “Do not disturb” button in the control center, but there are also other alternatives that are a little more hidden and that are certainly worth activating. So let’s start from the simplest.

1. Activate the “Do not disturb” mode on your Xiaomi

Let’s start with the basics. If you don’t want to be disturbed, just slide the control center and activate the “Do not disturb” function.

It is represented by the moon icon. Once turned on, the system notifies you that all sounds and vibrations (except alarms) have been turned off. This is a super easy and quick method to get away from distractions.

2. Clean the notification bar of your Xiaomi

It is likely that you are in many social networks, receive subscription emails constantly, or even receive a lot of messages. Ultimately, the point is you have your notification bar overcrowded.

There are different ways to deal with it. The fastest, but least effective, is simply clean notification panel.

To do this, all you have to do is slide the notification bar and click on the button with the X that appears at the bottom of the screen. This is an ineffective method since the notifications will continue to come in. However, it is a great option to not delete notifications one by one.

3. Prevent constant service notifications from showing

Another simple method to avoid being bothered by a specific app is to not allow notifications from that app to be displayed. Tools such as Google Photos, My Video, Xiaomi Cloud, among others they usually leave a fixed notification in the status bar.

To get rid of those persistent notifications that tend to bother you more than necessary, you just need to slide the notification panel and keep the fixed warning pressed for a few seconds. After the time, a switch will appear in the notification, which you must deactivate in order to ensure that MIUI does not continue to show you that notice in the status bar.

4. Turn off notifications from specific apps

Among the many options available in MIUI, you also have the option of deactivating the notifications of those specific apps that do not stop bothering you. For that, you need to access Settings > Notifications and Control Center > App notifications.

Once inside this menu, you can vary the order in which the different applications are displayed. By default they are sorted by receipt date. However, you can change the order by the number of notifications. So you can determine which are the most repeated.

From this point, you have two options. On the one hand, you can just dturn off the switch and you will no longer see notifications from that app. However, if you want a more personalized experience, you can click on the application and access the notifications menu of said app.

For example, in this menu you can configure that notifications are kept but that the icon is not displayed in the status barhave no sound or vibration, not appear on the lock screen, and even disable floating notifications.

5. Prevent the screen from turning on when receiving notifications

You can also prevent notifications from interrupting you by setting the screen of your Xiaomi to not turn on when receiving one. Thus, even if you receive a warning, you would not notice it. And more if you have the sounds and vibrations deactivated. The procedure is pretty easy. Enter in Settings > Lock screen and turn off the switchActivate lock screen for notifications”.

As additional information, if what you want is to prevent third parties from looking at the content of a notification, MIUI allows you to hide the content of your notifications. If you want to know how it is done, just enter this link.

6. Turn off floating notifications on your Xiaomi

Xiaomi users have the option to turn off floating notifications at any time. The route to follow is Settings > Notifications and Control Center.

Once inside the menu, you must press the central box called “floating notifications”.

When you enter this section, you can deactivate the switches of those applications that don’t want to be disturbed for a while. Similarly, you can use this same route to reactivate floating notifications if you ever need it.

8. Turn on distraction-free mode

Finally, the Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls section has a feature called “Distraction free mode”. As its name indicates, it is in charge of pause the apps that distract you the most and also to hide your notifications.

Setting up distraction-free mode isn’t rocket science. You just have to enter Settings > Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controlsand then go to the “ways to disconnect”. There you will find the modality you are looking for.

Once inside, you only have to select those applications that distract you and then click on “activate now”. Optionally you can set a schedule, in which you have the option to determine a schedule for turning distraction-free mode on and off. Thus, the function will take care of pausing the distracting applications at the established time.