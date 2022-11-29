Guide to Christmas gifts that help improve physical and mental health

What made life a little easier for us this year?

That was the question we asked the Well+Being team to create this Christmas gift guide.

Here are the things we found best for cooking, exercising, staying at home, improving our mental health, and more.

Some gifts are practical and accessible; others are expensive tastes.

But each one of them brings us closer to living a healthy and satisfying life. We hope they serve you and your loved ones just as well this year.

1. Air fryer to make healthier food

I use my Chefman Air Fryer a few nights a week and sometimes for food as well.

It’s great for cooking things like salmon, sweet potato fries, chicken nuggets (for my kids), tofu, and anything else that’s toasty on the outside and moist or tender on the inside.

In addition, it cooks food quickly, and it is easy to clean. It’s the best thing I’ve bought for the kitchen all year.

Price: $69.99 – Anahad O’Connor, Eating Lab columnist

2. Home air quality monitor

We spend 90% of our time indoors, so most of the air we breathe is enclosed air, which in turn can affect our overall health.

The Airthings 2930 Wave Plus air monitor lets me know the levels of radon, carbon dioxide, and potentially harmful volatile organic chemicals building up in the house.

Through a very easy-to-use color indicator, the application lets us know if a window needs to be opened to let in fresh air, especially after cooking.

It also gives me detailed statistics on air quality over time.

Price: $149.99 – Richard Sima, Brain Matters columnist

3. A more sophisticated travel mug

A Hydro Flask coffee jar is perfect for the morning commute.

This 16-ounce insulated metal bottle has a wide mouth that makes it easy to fill it with coffee when I’m leaving the house in a hurry.

When I’m on my way, pedaling towards the newsroom, not a drop is thrown away. And a small handle at the top is very handy when you have to maneuver between food, nametag and phone to pass it through the reader.

And the best thing is that this bottle is very easy to wash.

Price: $32.95 – Teddy Amenabar, reporter

4. Vitamix blender

Spending nearly $500 on a blender is definitely an expensive treat, but it’s not for nothing that Vitamix has such a large and loyal consumer following.

Its motor and blades are incredibly powerful, so you can take fruit straight from the freezer and make a sorbet in a matter of minutes.

It’s the perfect gift for someone who thinks of ice cream as a staple item (like me) but is looking for a healthier alternative made only from fruit.

Plus, these blenders are built to last and come with a seven-year warranty.

Price: $479.95 – Emily Codik, Assistant Editor

5. The ideal running shorts for men

For me it is essential to bring pockets when I go running to store my phone, keys, credit card and energy gel.

But for some reason, many running shorts don’t have real pockets, except for a small one for keys.

That’s why I like Rabbit’s Beach Break 5-inch shorts, which have four pockets: two on each side, and two zippered on the front and back.

Price: $68 – Kelyn Soong, fitness reporter

6. Dog Lick Mat

My puppy loves the Sodapup silicone lick mat, and I like that I can throw it in the dishwasher when he finishes his treat.

You can spread a snack like peanut butter or canned pumpkin on it, and the grooves in the mat will keep your dog entertained, as a calming and stimulating way to enjoy their meal.

Price: $15.99 – Aviva Loeb, Assistant Editor

7. Bed and stairs for old and special needs dogs

I have a 4 year old special needs dog and I am constantly looking for ways to make her life more comfortable.

Its donut-shaped BarkBox adaptable foam bed gives you therapeutic support that relieves body and joint pain.

I also put a small foam ladder, which comes in various sizes and colors, so that it can climb onto the couch and onto the bed (Yes, you have permission!).

One bonus is that both items come with machine-washable covers.

Price: $42.99-$75.99 – Lindsey Bever, reporter

8. Lego for adults

Puzzles and crafts calm the mind and exercise lucidity.

I bought a bouquet of Lego flowers for my daughter to relieve her stress during her last year of college.

He liked it, and even completed the orchids, succulents, and bonsai.

The Lego site has several decorative and nostalgic games for adults.

My favorites are the Starry Night wall art, the typewriter, and the world map wall.

Price: $49.99-$99.99+ – Tara Parker-Pope, editor

9. Hearing aid jewelry

Hearing aids are medical devices, but pieces of jewelry can turn them into fun and tasteful accessories.

I like to wear Deafmetal lock rings because they look like cartilage piercings, which I have never been able to get because they would be uncomfortable with my hearing aids.

An advantage is that the safety rings prevent my prosthesis from falling off when dancing or doing yoga.

The company also sells safety chains and cochlear implant jewelry.

Price: $40 to $60 – Amanda Morris, disability reporter

By Emily Codik / The Washington Post, via Bloomberg