guide to classes, servers, rewards and tricks to get started

After a rather turbulent transition to free to play, the Lost Ark servers started working again after the interruption that officially marked the end of the three days of Early Access. All Steam players can in fact download and play the MMORPG published in Europe and America completely free thanks to Amazon. Since it is a fairly complex game, especially for those unfamiliar with the genre, we have decided to offer you a series of tips that will help you take your first steps in the world of Arkesia and avoid some mistakes that could ruin your experience. Before proceeding with the advice, we suggest you also read our Lost Ark test.

Try all the classes

We won’t lie to you: choosing a class in Lost Ark is really difficult due to the myriad of options available. Our advice is to create a character for each class, as in the course of the initial tutorial you are given the opportunity to test any subclass with the relative abilities and it is thus possible to get an idea of ​​the potential of each type of character.

Here is a brief description of each subclass:

Warrior

• Berserker: the classic sword-wielding warrior who has skills that increase his attack value and that of the entire team

• Paladin: support class that protects allies with shield spells without giving up the ability to inflict significant amounts of damage

• Gunlancer: of the three Warriors, this is the classic tank. The Gunlancer can absorb a lot of damage and shield the entire team

Martial Artist

• Striker: Like Diablo’s Monk, this warrior fights very quickly with kicks and punches and can perform skills that hurl enemies into the air. It is the only male subclass among those of the Martial Artist

• Wardancer: female variant of the Striker that can charge some attacks and perform elemental-type abilities

• Scrapper: unlike the two previous subclasses, the Scrapper must alternate two different types of attack linked to as many forms of energy that recharge each other

• Soulfist: in addition to being able to fight at close range like all the characters that are part of this class, the Soulfist also has ranged hits

Gunner

• Gunslinger: perfect for ranged combat, the Gunslinger has at its disposal three different types of firearms that can also change during combat, so as to maximize damage based on the situation

• Artillerist: this subclass has a huge weapon that can transform into a machine gun, flamethrower or rocket launcher when needed and is perfect for managing groups of enemies

• Deadeye: just like the Gunslinger, this type of character has three weapons to use in battle but his style of play is more devoted to mobility than to offensive skills

• Sharpshooter: of all the subclasses of the Gunner, this is the one that allows you to attack from longer distances, with the possibility of inflicting increased damage to enemies unaware of the player’s presence

Mage

• Bard: it is the most classic support sorceress who counterbalances poor attack and defense values ​​with powerful spells capable of empowering, healing and protecting all allies

• Sorceress: in this case she is still a witch, but her abilities are defensive and perfect for dealing area damage

assassin

• Shadowhunter: Equipped with a pair of curved swords, this assassin can transform into a demon thanks to skills that improve her resistance to attacks and speed of movement

• Deathblade: another version of the assassin that focuses on dagger attacks, which deal much more damage when executed behind the enemy

The right server

Another very important choice to make when starting Lost Ark for the first time is that of the server, since it is not possible to transfer the character from one server to another and now that there is a large turnout it is likely that many of the available servers are now busy. THE

Italian players are found predominantly on Neria, but in case you fail to create a character on this server don’t give up. Lost Ark supports some features cross-server and, although it is not possible to explore the game world with users who are on other servers, it is still possible to participate with them in some activities, including endgame ones.

Complete the prologue once

During the very early stages of the Lost Ark adventure, you will notice a large button in the corner of the screen that allows players to skip the entire Prologue. While this option is very useful for those who want to create a second or third character, it would be better to complete the tutorial if it is your first game. In addition to being useful due to the information given to the player on how to interact with the scenario and eliminate enemies, the first completion of the Prologue allows users to obtain some rewards that may be useful to you.

Spend all skill points

As your character levels up in Lost Ark, he will receive very useful skill points to be distributed in a special screen to make the moves available to him more effective. In case you are in doubt about how to spend these points, know that there is no need to think too much and the game itself invites players to experiment. In fact, at any time you will have the opportunity to go back and redistribute the points from scratch and such mechanics it has no cost.

Keep the best potions

The Lost Ark campaign isn’t particularly challenging and on your way to level 50, which is where we could say the ‘real game’ begins, you won’t encounter many obstacles. In this regard, we suggest you make a distinction between the two different types of potions that can be obtained, as some should be kept for the most difficult moments.

While healing potions are used to slowly restore health over time, HP potions immediately recharge your character’s vitality and should therefore be kept aside for Raids, Dungeons and other endgame activities.

Daily rewards

Like many products of this type, Lost Ark also includes a system for distributing daily rewards, which can be obtained daily when accessing the servers. Unlike other products, the rewards screen is concerned varies periodically and you must therefore log in constantly to get all the more prestigious bonuses, which are obviously among the last. Players who log in for 10, 15 and 20 days can also receive extra rewards, including one special mount. Also be aware that all redeemed rewards are sent to the inbox section of the game and must therefore be manually transferred from the mail to the inventory.

Don’t redeem bonuses right away

Although Lost Ark is free to play, players have been given over the past few days the option to purchase one of the Founder’s Pack, bundles that guaranteed early access and a more or less consistent amount of in-game bonuses based on the value of the package. Whether you have purchased one of the founders bundles or one of the Starter Pack which have replaced them now on Steam (Apprentice, Explorer and

Vanquisher Starter Pack), we strongly suggest that you do not rush to redeem the items you have purchased, as you may regret it. Unlike what you might imagine, these DLCs they are not unlocked on the entire account, but on only one of the heroes on the first server you logged in to. This means you better try all the classes first before deciding which one to bet all on. If in doubt, you can check out our guide on how to redeem Lost Ark Founder’s Packs and Starter Packs.

Twitch Drops and Prime Bundles

Under no circumstances should new Lost Ark players miss out on the many free bonuses that Amazon is handing out via its streaming platform, Twitch. At the moment all users Amazon Prime Gaming they can redeem a package containing a variety of resources at no additional cost, not counting the many Twitch Drops.

In fact, just watch the game on Twitch for a few hours to get resource packs, pets and other cosmetic items. Unlike what usually happens with drops, however, in this case it will be necessary to view specific channels when the rewards are unlocked, since not all are already available.