Guide to enjoy this summer the open-air cinema in Valladolid

Human rights and summer feelings (with their loves, desires and disappointments) are the guiding threads of the two open-air cinema series that will animate the Valladolid nights of the coming weeks of summer. The Patio Herreriano Museum (in its Patio de los Reyes) and the esplanade between the faculties of Commerce and Philosophy and Letters will become street boxes with seats to enjoy outdoor cinema, with a selection of fifteen films including classics such as ‘El verdugo’, festival winners (such as ‘Entre nos’) and examples of Spanish independent cinema (‘La virgen de Agosto’).

The offer began this Monday with ‘Children of the clouds, the last colony’, a film that deals with the Saharawi cause and with which the ninth edition of the Cinema and Human Rights cycle organized by Amnesty International together with the Cooperation Area was premiered. the Human Rights Observatory and the Film Chair of the University of Valladolid. Its manager, Javier Castán, recalls that the cycle addresses, through its reflection in the cinema, aspects related to rights and social injustice. This year, its focus is on the death penalty, cases of pedophilia within the Church (with ‘Spotlight’, “at a time when investigations are beginning to take place in Spain”) or equality and feminism.

The cinephile gaze of the Patio Herreriano is directed to summer itself, almost converted into “a genre in itself”, nurtured by geniuses such as Ozu, Renoir, Rossellini or Eric Rohmer. The summer is a propitious time for “the stories of initiation, falling in love, nostalgia and transforming trips”, they assure from the organization of a cycle configured by the criteria of Carlos Reviriego, responsible for programming of the Spanish Film Library.

The showings of the Patio Herreriano will be on Tuesdays and they began with ‘Summer Hours’, by Assayas. In both cases, admission is free. The other great open-air cinema event in the summer of Valladolid was the cycle programmed by the neighborhood association Los Comuneros, in La Victoria, which this year has been suspended due to the works in the Plaza de la Solidaridad, the usual setting for the screenings. . “We will return in 2023,” says Javier Sánchez, from the neighborhood association.

Film cycle and human rights.



It takes place on Mondays, at 10:00 p.m., on the esplanade between the faculties of Philosophy and Letters and Commerce.

Monday July 11. ‘Suffragettes’ (2016). Director: Sarah Gavron. Cast: Carey Mulligan, Mery Streep, Helena Bonham Carter. The film recalls the figure of the pioneers of the British movement in favor of women’s suffrage, even capable of risking everything (their job, their home, their children and their lives) to obtain the right to vote.

Monday July 18. ‘The Executioner’ (1963). Direction: Luis García Berlanga. Cast:Pepe Isbert, Nino Manfredi, Emma Penella, José L. López Vázquez. Amadeo, a professional executioner, is about to retire and tries to persuade José Luis, an employee of a funeral home, to apply for the position he is going to leave vacant.

Monday, July 25. ‘Spotlight’ (2015). Direction: Tom McCarthy. Cast: Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams. Oscar Awards for best film and original screenplay, tells the story of the team of reporters who in 2002 uncovered pederasty scandals that shook the Church of Boston.

Cycle ‘The cracks of the summer: summer hunches of the 21st century’



In the Patio de los Reyes of the Patio Herreriano museum, with films selected by Carlos Reviriego, from the Spanish Film Library.

Tuesday July 12. ‘That dear month of August’ (2008). Direction: Miguel Gomes. Cast: Sónia Bandeira, Fábio Oliveira. A town in the mountainous heart of Portugal fills with people during the summer, with the return of emigrants. The parties, the fireworks, the love and the fight against the fires will mark that August.

Tuesday, July 19. ‘Adventureland’ (2019). Direction: Gregg Mottola. Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Ryan Reynolds. In the summer of 1987, a young recent graduate gives up his plans to travel to Europe to work in a decaying amusement park, where he meets Emily, a young woman with whom he begins a relationship.

Tuesday, July 26. ‘In another country’ (2012). Address: Hong Sang-soo. Cast Isabelle Huppert, Yoo Jun-sang, Youn Yuh-jung. A young screenwriter, locked up in a coastal city to avoid debt, writes a script with three stories starring a woman who changes her identity.

Tuesday, August 2. ‘Between us’ (2009). Direction: Maren Ade. Cast: Birgit Minichmayr, Lars Eidinger, Nicole Marischka. Winner of the grand prize of the Berlin jury, it tells the story of a couple who, on vacation, cross paths with another who seems perfect and will make them rethink their relationship.

Tuesday, August 9. ‘Unrelated’ (2007). Direction: Joanna Hogg. Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Emma Hiddleston, Jonathan Mennell. Ana does not have a good time with her partner and she goes on vacation to Tuscany with her friend Verena and her family, along with her cousin Oakley, a shock to Ana’s desire.

Tuesday, August 16. ‘The Virgin of August’ (2019). Jonas Trueba. Interpreters: Itsaso Arana, Vito Sanz, Francisco Carril. Eva, 33 years old, decides to stay this August in Madrid. She will discover that summer, with her parties and festivals, is a favorable time for random encounters.