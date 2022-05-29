Guide to get lost in the west of the Balearic island, where the myth of the liveliest Ibiza began

The south of Ibiza, understanding such a broad coordinate from Playa d’En Bossa to Cabo Martinet, has reigned for years as the main tourist destination on the island. The causes are many: the emergence of the beach club phenomenon, the success of Ushuaïa and Hard Rock, Tatel and Sublimotion, the groundbreaking Lío cabaret and the Heart show restaurant –until the pandemic swept it away– along with the display of lavish yachts and the charm of Dalt Vila have made the competition very difficult. Nevertheless…

coves

Cala Compte, Es Pouet and Cala Bassa are the ‘trident’ of the west coast of the island

However, it all started in the west, with the legendary sunsets at Café del Mar. Opened in 1980, it was one of the first establishments to indissolubly unite music with drinks, a success that made it more than a brand. In the 1990s, the Navarrese businessman Javier Anadón had the insight to open the Café Mambo alongside him, also in Sant Antoni de Portmany (don’t miss his extravagant cocktail bar), and began to awaken what was immediately a tourist boom that the entire island was infected.



Cala Comte, one of the quietest beaches on the island.



Salt Cove. lvd

A fan for the senses

The Sant Antoni 365 campaign summarizes the gastronomic, natural and cultural offer of this area of ​​the island

Today the west of Ibiza is vindicated with an offer as varied as it is suggestive that the Sant Antoni 365 campaign shows: an area that encompasses natural values ​​such as the Pla de la Corona and heritage, such as the villages of Sant Mateu, Sant Rafel and Santa Agnès. In reality, this area of ​​127 km2 is a range for the senses with first class beaches and coves such as Compte, Es Pouet and Cala Bassa, whose CBbC Cala Bassa beach bar hits harder every year. There are also some of the restaurants with the best reputation in Ibiza. This is a journey to discover where to enjoy the best dishes from Levante to Turkey and rest like a child on the busiest island in the Mediterranean.

Gastronomic offer

The star-studded Es Tragón, the Cala Gracioneta beach bar, the traditional Villa Mercedes and the Can Rich winery cover any desire

Es Tragón is run by chef Álvaro Sanz, whose background draws from Lasarte, Celler de Can Roca, Azurmendi and DiverXo, among others. It was Ibiza’s first Michelin star, a milestone that, together with its two Repsol suns, makes it a must-see. Cala Gracioneta is a charming natural fusion with the environment that gives it its name. Although it plays at being a beach bar, it is actually a first class restaurant that Sienna Miller, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Kate Moss have passed through, among other celebrities who choose it to go unnoticed. The menu is sophisticated and genuine: the fish is as fresh as the time it takes to get out of the sea and reach the table and all the vegetables are pure Km 0: they are brought daily from Casa Maca’s large garden.



The beach bar Cala Gacioneta, in Ibiza Luanda Lopes

On Passeig de la Mar we find the historic Villa Mercedes, a sumptuous villa with a garden built in 1901, with a Mediterranean menu during the day and which becomes a lively cocktail bar at night. Es Rebost de Can Prats is pure Ibizan tradition: what was one of the first colmados in Sant Antoni is today a restaurant whose menu lovingly continues to work on dishes that were a delight in the late 1960s.



Villa Mercedes, restaurant during the day and drinks at night. lvd

Good food products

Marí Mayans with its legendary liqueurs and the Can Rich winery, which produces wine in terracotta amphorae, are two unavoidable references

The Familia Marí Mayans brand, whose slogan is ‘Ibiza in your glass since 1880’, is located in Sant Antoni although it was born in Formentera 142 years ago. Its distillates are legend: Hierbas Ibicencas, Frígola, Palo, Absinthe and three kinds of premium category gin. Also in the west is one of the main wineries and the only ecological one in Ibiza. Can Rich began its activity in 1997 and the prizes received support its solvency. Today Juan Riera and Stella González, second generation winegrowers, are in charge. In addition to red, white and sparkling wines, they currently also produce oil (arbequina and picual), vinegar, salts and herbal liqueurs. Inspired by the Phoenician tradition, they are distinguished by their aging in terracotta amphorae. The winery can be visited.



The Can Rich winery, where they also make oil and other products, can be visited. Can Rich

As for accommodation, we recommend enjoying a cocktail at sunset watching the dolphins dance from one of the 16 charming rooms of Hostal La Torre, in Cap Negret. The menu of his restaurant -a solete Repsol- is made up of elaborate dishes of Mediterranean cuisine.

If the traveler prefers to be amazed by a decoration torn from colonial Africa, their place is Oku, while if they are committed to sustainability, Can Salia is a safe option: it has been awarded as the Best Hotel Sustainability and Rehabilitation Project in Spain by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. The peace, the relaxation, the sweet far niente You will find them at Las Mimosas, which in addition to a spa, offers yoga workshops.



Breakfast on the terrace of Hostal La Torre, in Cap Negret. Angel Camarena



Can Salia Suite. Maurizio Marassi



In Oku, the African-inspired decoration stands out. ok

Where to stay?

The calm of Hostal La Torre, the decoration of Oku, the sustainability of Can Salia, the peace of Las Mimosas, the exclusivity of 7 Pines Resort and the rural luxury of Can Lluc are some of the best proposals

If you indulge in hedonism, there is no doubt: you must go to 7 Pines Resort. On the edge of the cliff between Cala Compte and Cala Codolar, this 5-star hotel has 185 suites and its The View restaurant will host this summer the visit of different Michelin star chefs; On the Pershing Yacht Terrace, the world’s first bar designed by Pershing Yacht, you’ll find wagyu tataki and chili lobster, while the Cone Club expands its terrace this summer to host daily Sunsets Rituals. In addition, the designer Virginia Vald, essential in the annual Adlib fashion show, opens a new pop-up store.



Pool with views of the 7 Pines Resort



One of the exclusive villas at 7 Pines. lvd

Finally, rural luxury finds definition in Can Lluc Boutique Country Hotel & Villas: in the San Rafael valley and surrounded by 10 hectares of pine, carob and fig trees, this exclusive agritourism establishment is an ideal place to disconnect from the big city . The estate and its main farmhouse boast 300 years of antiquity and the rest of the complex maintains the traditional Ibizan architecture. For all these reasons, it was recognized in January 2020 as the Best International Product of the Rusticae boutique hotel club.