Guide to Indoor Masks – NBC 7 Miami

WASHINGTON DC – The nation’s top health officials said Wednesday that the United States is nearing the point where COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sporting venues began lifting restrictions. pandemics across the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing that the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance. In the next weeks. Noting recent declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths, he acknowledged that “people are very anxious” for health officials to ease mask-wearing rules and other measures designed to stop the spread. of the coronavirus.

“We all share the same goal: to get to a point where COVID-19 no longer disrupts our daily lives, a time where it is not a constant crisis, but something we can prevent, protect and treat.” Walensky said.

With the Omicron variant dwindling and Americans eager to move beyond the virus, government and business leaders have gotten ahead of the CDC by ending anti-virus measures in the past week, including ordering that workers return to offices, the elimination of mask mandates and they no longer require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars and sports and entertainment stadiums.

Efforts have been gaining more strength every day.

Philadelphia officials said Wednesday that the city’s vaccine mandate for restaurants was lifted immediately, though indoor mask mandates remain in place for now. At Disney World, vaccinated guests will no longer have to wear masks at the Florida theme park beginning Thursday. Professional sports teams, including the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards and Capitals, have stopped requiring vaccination proof for fans.

The White House acknowledges that the country is tired of the pandemic, but indicates that it will make decisions based on science

Washington’s most populous county, where Seattle is located, announced Wednesday that it will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination checks to enter restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms starting March 1.

Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said Philadelphia’s average daily case count had dropped to 189 cases per day in the city of more than 1.5 million people. Bettigole said the drop in infections has been steeper in Philadelphia than anywhere else in the state or country, making it easier to lift the vaccine mandate for restaurants and other businesses announced in mid-December and which went into effect by complete this month.

“Our goal has always been as least restrictive as possible while ensuring safety,” he said.

In Provincetown, Massachusetts, a coastal city that became a COVID-19 hotspot with an early outbreak of the Delta variant last summer, officials on Tuesday lifted the mask mandate and vaccination requirement for indoor spaces like restaurants. and bars. City Manager Alex Morse said the community of about 3,000 people recorded zero active cases last week among Provincetown residents, something that hasn’t happened since the surge that followed last year’s July 4 celebrations. .

“We are learning to live with and mitigate the impact of the virus in our community,” Morse said.

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have fallen sharply in the US, with the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases falling from about 453,000 two weeks ago to about 136,000 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations are at similar levels to September, when the US was coming out of the Delta variant surge. Nearly 65% ​​of Americans are fully vaccinated.

“As a result of all this progress and the tools we have now, we are moving toward a time where COVID-19 is not a crisis, but something we can protect against and treat,” said Jeff Zients, response coordinator. to the White House coronavirus.

Walensky said the CDC “will soon implement guidance that is relevant and encourages prevention measures when they are needed most to protect public health and our hospitals.” She suggested that any changes will take into account measures of community transmission, as well as hospitalization rates or other indicators of whether infected people are getting seriously ill. She would also consider the space available for hospital beds.

Several states with indoor mask mandates announced last week that they would be lifted in the coming weeks, also citing promising numbers.

Many large corporations were silent on Thursday’s ruling by the high court to block the requirement that workers at companies with at least 100 employees be fully vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 and wear a mask at work.

Two music festivals that draw thousands of people to the California desert city of Indio in April and May, Coachella and Stagecoach, also said this week there will be no vaccination, masking or testing mandates in accordance with local guidelines. Coachella also noted that could change along with COVID conditions.

In Philadelphia, Bettigole said the vaccine mandate helped fuel a “very large” increase in pediatric vaccines, pushing the city well ahead of the national average for first doses among children ages 5 to 11. More than 53% of Philadelphians in that age group have received a first dose, compared with about 30% nationally, she said.

Not all companies plan to change course immediately.

O’Neals Irish sports bar and restaurant will still ask to see customers’ vaccination cards for now, managing partner Greg “Spoonie” Rand said, even though the city is lifting its vaccination mandate.

“Guests are more compliant and employees are happier that we’re still making vaccination cards inside,” he said. He thinks vaccinated people will be wary of getting in if the pub stops checking cards.

Walensky said the CDC wants to “give people a break from things like wearing masks” when circumstances improve, though be able to go back to masking if things get worse. He also said that there will be cases where people should continue to wear masks even if prevention measures are eased. Examples include when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or are within 10 days of diagnosis.