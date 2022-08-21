Guide to MENTAL HEALTH SPAIN to promote well-being at work
A guide created by MENTAL HEALTH SPAIN sensitizes companies to promote well-being at work
The Confederation provides this guide within the framework of the “Work without masks, employ without barriers” program. It explains, among other things, the benefits of investing in promoting mental health in the workplace.
MENTAL HEALTH SPAIN has created the guide “The importance of mental health for work well-being”a document aimed at companies and which is part of the awareness program “Work without masks, employ without barriers”.
Among the main objectives of the guide, financed by the former Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare, is to provide companies with the necessary knowledge and key ideas to maintain or achieve occupational well-being among their employees. The document is available to the entities of the associative movement that participate in the employment awareness program and also has a printed version.
Guide Topics
The document develops several themes. In a first part, he talks about the benefits of investing in the promotion of mental health and well-being at work: «Contributing to the social welfare of the company, we promote an organizational culture that promotes a sense of belonging, motivation and human warmth»says the guide.
It also lists the challenges that the company must face to become socially responsible and become a benchmark in this field, among which are creating more flexible organizational structures or stimulating a sense of belonging and group work.
On the other hand, the guide emphasizes the need to give people clear and truthful information. It is essential to understand the difference between health and mental health, and to know the myths and prejudices that surround mental disorders.
It also indicates the keys to address a person with mental health problems (avoid hasty judgments, listen actively or show a supportive attitude, among other things), and explains what psychosocial disability consists of.
Another of the fundamental points of the document is the section in which it deals with the keys to placing the person with a mental disorder as the protagonist of their recovery.
Finally, the guide indicates what psychosocial risks are, recommendations and good practices to prevent them, and advice to deal with situations created as a result of COVID-19.
The “Work without masks, employ without barriers” program is an awareness campaign that seeks to promote access to employment for people with mental health problems and eliminate any type of barrier and limitation that prevents talking about mental health without taboos.