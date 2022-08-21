Guide to MENTAL HEALTH SPAIN to promote well-being at work

MENTAL HEALTH SPAIN has created the guide “The importance of mental health for work well-being”a document aimed at companies and which is part of the awareness program “Work without masks, employ without barriers”.

Among the main objectives of the guide, financed by the former Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare, is to provide companies with the necessary knowledge and key ideas to maintain or achieve occupational well-being among their employees. The document is available to the entities of the associative movement that participate in the employment awareness program and also has a printed version.

Guide Topics

The document develops several themes. In a first part, he talks about the benefits of investing in the promotion of mental health and well-being at work: «Contributing to the social welfare of the company, we promote an organizational culture that promotes a sense of belonging, motivation and human warmth»says the guide.

It also lists the challenges that the company must face to become socially responsible and become a benchmark in this field, among which are creating more flexible organizational structures or stimulating a sense of belonging and group work.