guide to saving energy with this appliance

The dishwasher, a convenience that cannot be renounced in our homes: but what do we do with energy saving? Here are some tips that may help you

The dishwasher is a nice hand because it saves us time on housework, washing the dishes for us, also probably ensuring better results. In short, we could never give it up probably: and right. But, given the incoming blow on gas and electricity and the general cost of living quite high, understanding how to save money with the use of this appliance could be good for us.

So here’s how to positively balance the weight of the dishwasher on the economy of your home: just a few simple tricks and you’re done

Dishwashers: energy saving has never been easier

A first trick is the general one that applies to all appliances and therefore also for this: never let it start when it is not sufficiently charged. The thing is also true in reverse, in this case: do not make it too overloaded. In this case the dishwasher would not be able to do its job at its best.

Take care to choose an appliance suitable for the needs of your household that has savings programs. Choose a dishwasher that belongs to triple class A or higher. For your wash, choose temperatures that are not too high, do not exceed forty-five degrees and avoid the drying program.

Also inquire at your electricity provider what are the times when electricity is cheaper and carry out the uses at those times there. Last but not least, the finishing factor. If your dishwasher is not well maintained, it will make more effort and weigh more on energy consumption.

Serena Garofalo